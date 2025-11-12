The Pies have announced five delistings at the conclusion of their 2025 season

Nell Morris-Dalton kicks a goal during Collingwood's clash against Gold Coast in round 11, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

KEY FORWARD Nell Morris-Dalton is one of five players who has not been offered a contract by Collingwood for 2026.

The Pies announced the former first-rounder, key backs Muireann Atkinson and Selena Karlson, small forward Mikayla Hyde and injury-hit midfielder Charlotte Taylor have been delisted.

AFLW DRAFT Get to know the next wave of talent

Collingwood had an improved season in 2025, finishing 15th after last year's wooden spoon, but is still very much in a rebuilding phase.

Morris-Dalton, 24, played 18 games in three seasons with the Pies, following on from 20 over four at the Western Bulldogs, with her 2024 season ruined by a back injury.

Karlson played nine games over three seasons, having also previously played for the Western Bulldogs and St Kilda, with Hyde managing 11 in two, including 10 of a possible 12 this year.

Atkinson fell from favour somewhat this year, not featuring in the final four matches of the season, while Taylor battled a series of knee and foot injuries over her four seasons on the Pies' list.

Muireanne Atkinson and Mattea Breed take a selfie during Collingwood's AFLW 2025 Official Team Photo Day. Picture: AFL Photos

"On behalf of the club, we want to acknowledge the impact these five women have made throughout their time within our program," Collingwood head of women's football Jess Burger said.

"For Muireann and 'Mik', moving away from home (Ireland and Perth respectively) is a significant challenge, and we are extremely proud of how they have embraced the opportunity and grown as individuals.

"This season has highlighted the resilience of Selena, Nell and Charlotte as they all faced and overcame adversity to return to the field this season.

Learn More 19:24

"We appreciate each individual's contributions to the program and the roles they have played within our four walls. We recognise this stage of the season is always challenging, and we sincerely wish each of them the best in their next endeavours."

Collingwood had 31 on its full list (inclusive of inactive players) this year, with the recent announcement taking its available list spots to four.