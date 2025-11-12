Orla O'Dwyer celebrates a goal during round 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The AFL is pleased to confirm the timeslots for the Preliminary Finals on Saturday 22 November for the 2025 NAB AFLW Finals Series, allowing fans to plan ahead as anticipation builds towards the pinnacle of the milestone 10th season.

After defeating Hawthorn last Friday night, reigning Premiers the North Melbourne Tasmanian Kangaroos, will host the winner of the Semi Final between Melbourne and the Adelaide Crows on Saturday afternoon at IKON Park.



The Brisbane Lions, who toppled the Demons to go straight through to the Preliminary Final, will play the winner of Hawthorn and Carlton at Brighton Homes Arena under lights on Saturday night.



The exact start times of the games will be communicated this Saturday, 15 November, after the completion of the Semi Finals.



General Manager of AFLW Emma Moore said releasing details of the schedule in advance helps fans plan for the following weekend of footy action.



“We’re pleased to confirm the timeslots for the 2025 NAB AFLW Preliminary Finals next weekend, with the North Melbourne Tasmanian Kangaroos to play at IKON Park on Saturday afternoon and the Brisbane Lions to host their match at Brighton Homes Arena on Saturday night,” Moore said.



“We want as many fans as possible to attend the preliminary finals and cheer on their team, so releasing these details will enable fans to plan ahead and put these games in their calendar. It also allows the Kangaroos and Lions to build excitement with their members and supporters, giving them the best opportunity to pack out their venues.



“Brisbane Lions fans can sign up for ticketing information today and join the waitlist to attend the game at Brighton Homes Arena via a link. Tickets will go on sale via Ticketmaster on Monday, with club members having access from midday and the general public from 2pm.”



2025 NAB AFLW Preliminary Finals schedule:



First Preliminary Final – Saturday 22 November, Afternoon (start time TBC)

North Melbourne Tasmanian Kangaroos vs winner of Melbourne and Adelaide Crows

IKON Park



Second Preliminary Final – Saturday 22 November, Night (start time TBC)

Brisbane Lions vs winner of Hawthorn and Carlton

Brighton Homes Arena



Tickets for Week Three of the 2025 NAB AFLW Finals will go on sale via Ticketmaster starting Monday 17 November, with a priority sales window opening at 12pm (AEDT) for competing club and AFL members and at 2pm (AEDT) for the general public.



Ticket prices across all weeks of the Finals Series have been frozen from 2024.



Junior fans (under 18) can attend finals matches in Week Three free of charge, however, must redeem a ticket in advance of the match via Ticketmaster. Ticket prices for adults are frozen at $20 for Preliminary Finals.



All matches in Week Three of the 2025 NAB AFLW Finals Series will be broadcast live nationally on the Seven Network, 7plus, Foxtel, Kayo and Binge.



The 2025 NAB AFLW Grand Final will be held on Saturday 29 November, with the highest ranked club earning the home ground hosting rights.



Below are the current standings of each club and their home venue should they earn the right to host the 2025 NAB AFLW Grand Final: