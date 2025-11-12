The League has issued Melbourne with a 'please explain' over the club's handling of Eden Zanker following a head knock

Kate Hore (left) and Kate Hore celebrate a goal during round 11, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

THE AFL has issued Melbourne with a 'please explain' following the handling of Eden Zanker’s concussion in Sunday’s qualifying final loss against Brisbane.

Zanker copped a knock to the head when she collided with the shoulder of Lion Eleanor Hartill late in the first quarter.

She was removed from the ground and taken to the change rooms to undergo a HIA at quarter time, where it was deemed that she had passed her SCAT and was cleared to play.

Zanker returned to the field midway through the second quarter, but her return was short lived as she was removed once again, with the club operating under a level of caution as their reasoning.

However, it was later confirmed Zanker had sustained a concussion from that first-quarter collision and was then placed in concussion protocols, ruling her out of this week’s semi-final against Adelaide.

The AFL confirmed on Wednesday morning they have issued Melbourne with the 'please explain'.

"The AFL and our doctors are working really closely together, I think it’s probably little things on game day that we’re able to review and tighten up," coach Mick Stinear said on Wednesday afternoon.

"But ultimately (Eden) had passed the SCAT, but there were some signs on the vision that perhaps she needed to be ruled out. And I think that was picked up really quickly by the AFL, and our doctors.

"Ultimately, from our point-of-view we’re really happy with our medical team and how they handled it, and I thought both our medical team and the AFL worked really collaboratively during the game. And the number one thing is [Eden] is okay."

Zanker was at training today but was reduced to goal umpire duties, as she sits on the sidelines for at least 12 days under concussion protocols.

Sinead Goldrick is expected to return from a fractured eye socket, having trained strongly on Wednesday.