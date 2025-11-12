India Rasheed celebrates a goal during the AFLW Elimination Final between Adelaide and St Kilda at Norwood Oval on November 9, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

INDI Rasheed is now a true Adelaide Crows girl.

Having grown up in a mad Port Adelaide family – father Roger is a club ambassador – the first-year forward booted two goals against St Kilda on Sunday to help send the Crows into a semi-final.

"Honestly, as soon as my name got called out to the Crows, I kind of just forgot about all that. I'm a Crows player now, so I know where my alliance is," Rasheed told AFL.com.au.

"It was a pretty surreal game. I've dreamed of playing finals, growing up watching the AFL boys, and the last couple of years watching the girls. It definitely felt a lot different (to a regular game) and a lot more meaningful as well.

"[Listening to the anthem] was pretty crazy. I think that was probably the moment where I knew we were in a finals series, I was getting goosebumps."

Rasheed was a first-round draft pick last year, and picked up a Telstra AFLW Rising Star nomination late in the season, given her consistent form throughout the year across half-forward.

India Rasheed marks the ball during the AFLW Elimination Final between Adelaide and St Kilda at Norwood Oval on November 9, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

While her game on Sunday resulted in her first goal since round one (coincidentally also against the Saints), her forward craft and nous has been a clear standout, with elite kicking skills inside attack.

"It was pretty good to just get some reward for my efforts this year, because I haven't really hit the scoreboard actually at all since round one," Rasheed said.

"There were four of us (Brooke Boileau, Amy Boyle Carr, Kayleigh Cronin) playing our first final. All the girls know I'm pretty calm, so they were probably trying to get me up and about (more than settling nerves).

"[Inside], I'm pretty up and about, but if you look at me, you probably think I don't care at all, because I have this monotone voice and the look on my face – but the passion is there, deep down."

Rasheed has quickly adjusted to life as a footballer, finding it easier to train during the day than tack her SANFLW loads onto a full day of school, and feeling more confident as the season has progressed.

She said she was surprised at how welcoming everyone was and how easy it has been to make connections.

The 18-year-old has been playing with the No.6 written on her wrist strapping as a nod to Hannah Munyard, who has taken Rasheed under her wing – even doing her hair on game-day – but missed most of this year with a broken ankle.

"The training loads are a lot higher than what I'm used to, but it's been really good," she said.

India Rasheed kicks the ball during the AFLW R5 match between Adelaide and Hawthorn at Kinetic Stadium on September 14, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"I was a bit surprised by how welcoming everyone's been, I thought I'd find it a lot harder to find connections in the group, but everyone's been so lovely and welcoming that I've found it really easy to fit in.

"It was so good to have 'Randy' (Chelsea Randall) back on the weekend, she makes everyone walk taller. 'Noffy' (Ebony Marinoff) is the ultimate professional, and getting to have a look at what she does day to day and how she goes about it has been really good for me.

"All the girls in the forward line – Danielle Ponter, Eloise Jones, Chelsea Randall and Hannah Munyard, who hasn't played much this year, but has been pretty big for me off the field. Maddi Newman as well. And then being able to train against players like Zoe Prowse, Chelsea Biddell, Sarah Allan, it just makes it easier for you once you get out there, because they're such quality defenders."