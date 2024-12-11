Melbourne's list boss lifts the lid on the club's negotiations with Hawthorn around Tayla Harris

Tayla Harris (left) in action at a Melbourne training session on November 14, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

MELBOURNE is "certain" its star forward Tayla Harris will accept a contract offer to remain at the Demons next season, after her protracted trade saga with Hawthorn fell through on Wednesday.

After a fortnight of tense negotiations, AFL.com.au revealed just after the 4pm AEDT trade deadline that a deal for Harris had officially collapsed, with the Hawks unwilling to move their pick No.14 in any way to secure the four-time All-Australian.

Harris was subsequently left with the option of either returning to the Demons on a new contract, which was offered last week, or delisting herself and nominating for next Monday night's Telstra AFL Draft.

However, speaking exclusively to AFL.com.au on Wednesday night, Melbourne's AFLW list manager Todd Patterson revealed the club had assurances Harris would ultimately return to the Demons in season 2025.

"I'm certain we'll retain Tayla," Patterson told AFL.com.au.

Pressed on whether Harris had confirmed she would stay, Patterson replied: "Yes."

Melbourne had been holding out for a deal involving pick No.14 for Harris, but Hawthorn was unwilling to move the selection at any point during the six-day trade window, leading to the stand-off in talks.

"We entered into the Trade Period with the view of improving our list and looking at every option. We were approached and given indications that there was going to be an opportunity to do so that aligned with our strategy," Patterson said.

"But the further we got down the line, it became clear that the scenario had shifted over a period of time to something that did not improve our overall list. Therefore, we're excited to retain the services of Tayla."

When asked whether pick 14 was ever put on the table by Hawthorn, Patterson replied: "There were some preliminary, informal discussions which were directly related to some of the decisions we made early in the Trade Period.

"We thought there was going to be an outcome that lined up with our strategy. That shifted at a point in time during the Trade Period. Once it opened, it became evident that was no longer the case."

Hawthorn declined to comment when approached by AFL.com.au on Wednesday.

Tayla Harris celebrates a win with teammates during round one, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

A series of deals involving Harris were proposed across the Trade Period, including a mega seven-club idea last Thursday that would have unlocked trades for the premiership forward and three other players.

However, that proposal was knocked back by the Hawks, who had been unwilling to shift pick No.14 back to No.20 to secure both Harris and Adelaide premiership defender Najwa Allen.

Another four-club idea was thrown forward on Deadline Day and would have seen Geelong and West Coast become involved for pick swaps, but the talks dragged on and ultimately fell through around lunchtime.

"We worked tirelessly to try to improve our list and assist other clubs' outcomes during this Trade Period. It's unfortunate that things have transpired so publicly, but we sit really comfortably with how we have operated over the last week and a half," Patterson said.

Harris had been looking to move to her fourth club in eight years, having preferred a trade to the much-improved Hawthorn despite interest from Collingwood.

Tayla Harris at Melbourne training on November 14, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

After an injury-ravaged 2024 campaign where Harris played just one game before suffering a season-ending shoulder issue, the Dees are now confident the goalkicking spearhead will return to her best next season.

"I think the best of Tayla Harris is still to come," Patterson said.

"She's one of the most resilient people that I've met and I know that if anybody can come through this and be their best, it's Tayla. I have absolute certainty that, with the quality of people we have, no one is better placed to support her in that."

Melbourne was part of a six-club deal last week that saw the club net picks No.2 and 20 in the upcoming national draft, parting with Lily Mithen to Gold Coast in addition to picks No.10, 28 and 46.

Hawthorn traded for Allen while losing Charlotte Baskaran to St Kilda, Lou Stephenson to the Western Bulldogs and Mattea Breed to Collingwood. The Hawks will now start the draft with picks No.14, 22 and 28.