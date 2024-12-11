After a trade to the Hawks fell through, Dee Tayla Harris has a big decision to make

Tayla Harris in action at Melbourne training on November 14, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

MELBOURNE spearhead Tayla Harris faces a decision to stay at the Demons on a new contract or chance her arm in next Monday night's Telstra AFL Draft after a trade to Hawthorn dramatically fell through on Wednesday.

After a fortnight of tense negotiations, and countless proposals for potential solutions, Melbourne and Hawthorn were unable to agree a suitable deal for Harris by Wednesday's 4pm AEDT trade deadline.

The four-time All-Australian forward has an offer to stay at the Demons on a new contract, but could also delist herself and nominate for Monday's draft in an effort to find a new home.

However, should Harris opt for the draft, there is no guarantee she will end up at Hawthorn or even stay in Victoria. At the moment, the Hawks have picks No.14, 22, 28, 44, 50 and 68 to potentially land Harris at the draft.

There had been a number of proposals exchanged between the two clubs, including the prospect of a seven-team deal earlier in the trade window, but most relied upon Hawthorn trading out its pick No.14.

The final idea for a Harris trade involved four clubs, with Geelong and West Coast looped in for pick swaps inside the first round, but became too complex and fell through around lunch-time on Deadline Day.

Tayla Harris in action during the Qualifying Final between Melbourne and North Melbourne at Ikon Park on November 12, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The Hawks had remained steadfast on holding pick No.14 throughout the Trade Period, even knocking back options to slide a few spots down the order while also landing Harris.

Harris' situation wasn't the only drama-filled deal to conclude Deadline Day, with Richmond's Emelia Yassir and Essendon's Paige Scott also unable to find new homes in a tense finish to proceedings.

Yassir had wanted to get to the Bombers, while Scott had appeared destined for the Tigers, but the two clubs couldn't work through a trade, leaving the future of both players heading in opposite directions.

Emelia Yassir is tackled by Zali Friswell during the match between Richmond and Geelong at Swinburne Centre in round seven, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Scott is set to return to Essendon on a new contract, but Yassir is considered unlikely to head back to Richmond and now appears destined to nominate for the draft on Monday night.

The two clubs had been working through a potential three-club trade with St Kilda involving Amber Clarke, but the Bombers and Saints ultimately chose to conduct that deal separately for pick No.8 as the clock ticked down.

Collingwood also secured a deal for Fremantle's Airlie Runnalls, while North Melbourne pinched Ariana Hetherington from the Dockers, in trades completed inside the last hour.