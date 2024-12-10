Get all the latest moves on Deadline Day of the 2024 AFLW Trade Period

Tayla Harris in action during the Qualifying Final between Melbourne and North Melbourne at Ikon Park on November 12, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

FIFTEEN players have officially moved clubs so far in the 2024 AFLW Trade Period and there is plenty of action expected on Deadline Day.

Stay with AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App throughout Wednesday as we cover all the latest news before the trade deadline at 4pm AEDT.

TRADE TRACKER All the latest deals from the AFLW Trade Period

LIVE DRAFT ORDER Every club's picks for the upcoming draft

AFL.com.au trade expert Riley Beveridge has covered all the big moves so far and will bring you all the latest from around the competition.

The proposed move of Tayla Harris from Melbourne to Hawthorn remains up in the air, while North Melbourne has confirmed the shock poaching of two-time All-Australian Eilish Sheerin from Richmond.

Get all the latest updates below.