Sarah Black runs the rule over the the top candidates for Adelaide's head coaching role

Tanya Hetherington, Marijana Rajcic, Shae Sloane. Pictures: AFL Photos

ONE OF the most attractive jobs in women's football suddenly has a vacancy.

And there'll be plenty of aspiring coaches around the country eyeing off the head coaching role at Adelaide.

Long-term coach Matthew Clarke has announced the 2025 season – his eighth in charge – will be his last, opening the door for just the third Crows coach in 11 seasons of AFLW.

It's arguably the best AFLW role to have ever gone to market, given perennial powerhouses Brisbane and Melbourne are still running with their inaugural coaches.

Clarke holds the best winning percentage of any AFLW coach with a minimum of 15 games under their belt, his 73.1 per cent just sitting ahead of Demons coach Mick Stinear (70.9) and Lions leader Craig Starcevich (70.7).

The new coach will have a host of top talent at its disposal.

Both AFLW best and fairest Ebony Marinoff and top teammate Anne Hatchard are 27, All-Australian forwards Caitlin Gould and Danielle Ponter are 25, as is rising ruck Jess Allan.

Adelaide's All Australian selections, Chelsea Randall, Chelsea Biddell, Ebony Marinoff and Caitlin Gould, during the 2024 W Awards at Crown Palladium. Picture: AFL Photos

While the halcyon days of exclusive access to the deep South Australian talent pool dried up with the entry of Port Adelaide and move to a national draft last year, there’s still plenty of young stars in its ranks, with much improved key back Zoe Prowse just 21.

The team has a history and culture of sustained success and a well-developed footy program, winning two flags under Clarke (and three of the eight possible AFLW premierships), two minor premierships, and only missing finals in the aborted 2020 season.

Although the gap between Adelaide and the rest has certainly closed in recent years, posing a fascinating challenge for the next person in charge.

Brisbane has always been around the mark, but the last few years has seen the emergence of Melbourne and North Melbourne, while Geelong has put up ferocious fights against the Crows in the last three seasons.

Clarke is the most mild-mannered coach in the competition, loathe to make big statements, balanced and fair in his assessment of matches and performances, all with a gentle smile.

Matthew Clarke and his players at Adelaide's official team photo day at West Lakes on July 26, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

But as the 2024 season wore on, and Adelaide continued to flounder somewhat in front of goal despite comfortable midfield dominance, it was clear the issue wasn't going away and continued to be a source of frustration.

Speaking to AFL.com.au, Clarke said it was time for a new voice for the group, although he's got one last chance to help fix the problem.

The depth in AFLW assistant coaching pool has developed quite quickly in the past few years, with a flood of former players swelling the ranks.

Adelaide's current senior assistant coach Courtney Cramey is a former premiership Crow who has been in the club's coaching panel for the past four seasons.

Courtney Cramey in action for Adelaide in the 2019 AFLW Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

Marijana Rajcic is another much-loved assistant coach at the club, although she is less experienced than Cramey.

Former Gold Coast skipper Sam Virgo has already been an acting (off-season) senior coach during the maternity leave of Port Adelaide leader Lauren Arnell. Ex-teammate Emma Zielke has long been involved in Brisbane's coaching set-up.

West Coast assistant Martene Pearman has been in the running for a handful of AFLW senior roles, while Sydney assistants Tanya Hetherington and Nick Davis have long been earmarked for future senior roles, and senior assistant Rhys Harwood has been part of North Melbourne's set-up in various roles since 2019.

Tanya Hetherington addresses players during the Allies' clash against South Australia in the Marsh National Championships on July 18, 2024. Picture: AFL photos

Shae Sloane (sister of club champion Rory) has already coached an AFLW game at Melbourne, as did current Port Adelaide assistant Dan Merrett when he filled in for an ill Starcevich at former club Brisbane.

Former Western Bulldogs coach Paul Groves is back in the AFLW system with Essendon, but also has a young family, while ex-Gold Coast coach Cam Joyce has also landed at the Hanger as VFL men's coach.

But given how attractive the role is, it wouldn't surprise if the 17 current AFLW coaches at least run their eyes over the job description.