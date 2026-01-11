From firefighting to fashion, DJ decks to design labels, see what AFLW players get up to away from the field

Clockwise (L-R): Georgia Garnett, Louise Stephenson, Ruby Schleicher, Jenna Bruton and Jasmine Garner. Pictures: AFL Photos, Instagram

THOSE who ardently follow the feel-good television series Ted Lasso will know that, in the words of striker Dani Rojas, 'football is life'.

And while that is true in the context of the AFLW and its players, it isn't absolutely everything for those who take the field week after week.

With the AFLW competition yet to make the leap into an official full-time profession, many players across the competition have plenty more going on in their lives outside of the regular football rhythm.

Many continue to juggle full-time jobs with their football commitments. Ash Riddell is the best player in the League while managing the demands of being a primary school teacher, Darcy Vescio's eye for design most recently featured on the football used across the AFLW's Pride Round, while Collingwood skipper Ruby Schleicher is all over the airwaves in between games and training as an award-winning media talent.

Darcy Vescio with the football they designed for the 2025 AFLW Pride Round. Picture: AFL Photos

Meanwhile, the out-of-footy hobbies and outlets range from the wholesome to the unique, with each offering a snapshot into the lives of players away from the field.

From the entrepreneurial to the charitable, the intriguing to the entertaining, take a look at what some of the AFLW's names get up to away from the game we all love.

FASHION FORWARD

Those who have wandered down Williamstown way may have seen the second-hand clothing store Second Look, but you may not know that it is run by an up-and-coming youngster of the competition.

St Kilda's Charlotte Baskaran opened the boutique alongside her mum and sister only a few months ago, turning her love for pre-loved fashion into a family business with sustainable style at its heart.

The shop serves as Baskaran's creative avenue away from football, allowing her a place to spend time with family all while sharing her passion for thrifting and fashion.

In a similar vein, Geelong's Mikayla Bowen established the streetwear brand BOXES, driven by the desire to contribute to the conversation surrounding mental health. With a range of hoodies, jumpers and caps all small-batch made, Bowen's venture aims to form a resilient mentality among Australia's youth, all while continuing to erode the walls surrounding mental health challenges many face.

Adelaide's Maddi Newman also runs and operates a fashion label, Seeing Double, alongside twin sister and founder, Hallie, which has grown to over 20,000 followers on Instagram since launching in 2020.

SAVING LIVES DAY AND NIGHT

It takes bravery to take to the field week after week, but it's another thing entirely to put your life on a line as part of the emergency services.

When she isn't pulling on the red, white and blue for the Western Bulldogs, Louise Stephenson is putting out flames and saving lives as a firefighter for Fire and Rescue NSW. Following in her father's footsteps, Stephenson has held the role for close to five years, with a flexible working schedule allowing her to commit to both callings as a footballer and firefighter.

Essendon's Sophie Alexander is cut from a similar cloth, working as a paramedic. Taking up part-time hours in-season, the Bombers forward resumes full-time hours once the season comes to a close as she continues to carve out two very distinctive careers.

Sydney's Lulu Pullar spent this off-season working in the emergency department of Alice Springs Hospital, while simultaneously establishing the Dreamtime Academy to empower young Indigenous women through the power of sport, mentorship and connection.

HOBBIES AND HUSTLES

Don't forget the downtime. Several players across the League have transformed their hobbies beyond just creative outlets and into growing, paying professions, while others have several unique enjoyments to unwind.

Spinning the decks started as a passion alongside former teammate Pepa Randall but has since evolved into something much bigger for footballer and DJ Georgia Garnett.

Going under the name 'Shut Up Georgia', Garnett has curated several playlists and played live tech and house music at local competitions and venues, even DJing at Gather Round earlier this year as her profile continues to grow.

In far more peaceful surrounds, North's Jenna Bruton spends time in the off-season on the family's potato farm in Trentham, even digging up spuds while she recovered from an Achilles injury alongside partner, Jas Garner.

Across the League, Collingwood's "super unserious golfers" include Kalinda Howarth and former teammate Mikayla Hyde, who hit the golfing green often and are one of several groups across the AFLW's clubs (with varying degrees of seriousness!) to tee off on the regular.

Brisbane's Tahlia Hickie has recently picked up a new craft in ring-making, while Hawthorn's Fortnite crew of Casey Sheriff, Kaitlyn Ashmore and Mack Eardley are avid gamers and play the popular title most nights at their share house.

HITTING THE BOOKS

When they're not hitting the gym at training, a great many AFLW players are also hitting the books in their study.

Gold Coast's Nyalli Milne is pursuing a Bachelor's degree in paramedicine, while ex-Sun Claudia Whitfort - who crossed to the Blues in this month's trade period - is completing a Masters degree in Cyber Security.

Nyalli Milne during Gold Coast's training session at Austworld Centre Oval on August 7, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Across the other states, Jesse Wardlaw is undertaking a degree in environmental engineering as she helps lead the charge on-field in Saints colours, Port Adelaide's Ella Boag is studying Marketing and Communications as she juggles a fourth season at the highest level, while Tiger Molly Eastman is working towards becoming a DPT (Doctor of Physiotherapy).

A BIGGER PICTURE

There are countless players across the competition that are also passionate advocates for a variety of causes that leave lasting impacts well beyond the football field.

Fremantle's Madi Scanlon, the recipient of last year's Jim Stynes Community Leadership Award, gives back to her local community through her volunteer work at Melaleuca Women's Prison. Running football clinics as a Sporting Mentor, Scanlon helps the program's participants connect, remain active and experience team sport camaraderie they otherwise wouldn’t have before reintegrating back into the community.

Madeleine Scanlon during the W Awards at Crown Palladium on November 25, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

In addition to her work at Melaleuca, Scanlon is also a volunteer surf instructor for Ocean Heroes; an organisation that provides the opportunity for children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder to get involved in organised sport.

After juggling primary school commitments since she first began her AFLW career in 2017, Harriet Cordner has fully committed to the Blues' Carlton Respects initiative as a facilitator for the Road to Respect program, which has been delivered to over 6000 students this year to help combat gender-based violence.

Harriet Cordner leads a Road to Respect session at St Kevins Primary School in Lower Templestowe. Picture: AFL Media

Meanwhile in a cause close to her heart, Lions star Sophie Conway has served as an ambassador for Breast Cancer Network Australia (BCNA) for several years to raise awareness for breast cancer after losing her mother to the disease in 2017.