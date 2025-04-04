Dr Dominique Condo. Picture: Dr-Dom.com.au

GEELONG has appointed its new head of AFLW, with former club dietician and player development manager Dr Dominique Condo taking the reins.

Condo fills the shoes of Brett Johnson, who departed from his unusual dual role of head of women's football and assistant general manager of men's football six weeks ago.

She previously worked at the Cats from 2015-21 across the men's and women's programs, and most recently at Richmond as performance science and nutrition manager.

Condo has earned a PhD in nutrition science and is also a senior lecturer at Deakin Uni.

"We’re excited to announce the appointment of Dom as our Head of AFLW. Dom was a highly respected, much-loved, and integral member of our women's program during its inception," Geelong CEO Steve Hocking said.

"In parallel, both Dom and our program have grown in experience, and we are thrilled to welcome Dom back to lead our AFLW team as we chase greatness in this next stage of our evolution.

"Dom has a strong skill set and excellent experience working in women’s football, she is well respected in the industry and has a great passion for working with and supporting athletes through their career, and we look forward to the positive impact Dom will have."

Geelong has also appointed former favourite and trained teacher Renee Garing as AFLW player development manager, with Garing having already started her role.

Condo's appointment means 13 of the currently appointed 17 heads of AFLW are women. In 2021, that number sat at seven of 14.