WITH AFLW trade period set to kick off on Thursday, the official pre-trade draft order has been released.
Plenty of picks will be on the table during trade period ahead of the first national AFLW draft.
This draft order will be updated throughout trade period.
The AFLW Draft will be held on Monday, December 16.
Last updated: December 4, 2024
|
ROUND ONE
|
Pick No.
|
CLUB
|
1
|
Collingwood
|
2
|
Gold Coast Suns
|
3
|
GWS Giants
|
4
|
Sydney Swans
|
5
|
Carlton
|
6
|
West Coast Eagles
|
7
|
Western Bulldogs
|
8
|
St Kilda
|
9
|
Geelong Cats
|
10
|
Melbourne
|
11
|
Essendon
|
12
|
Richmond
|
13
|
Fremantle
|
14
|
Hawthorn
|
15
|
Port Adelaide
|
16
|
Adelaide Crows
|
17
|
Brisbane Lions
|
18
|
North Melbourne
|
ROUND TWO
|
Pick No.
|
CLUB
|
19
|
Collingwood
|
20
|
Gold Coast Suns
|
21
|
GWS Giants
|
22
|
Sydney Swans
|
23
|
Carlton
|
24
|
West Coast Eagles
|
25
|
Western Bulldogs
|
26
|
St Kilda
|
27
|
Geelong Cats
|
28
|
Melbourne
|
29
|
Essendon
|
30
|
Richmond
|
31
|
Fremantle
|
32
|
Hawthorn
|
33
|
Port Adelaide
|
34
|
Adelaide Crows
|
35
|
Brisbane Lions
|
36
|
North Melbourne
|
ROUND THREE
|
Pick No.
|
CLUB
|
37
|
Collingwood
|
38
|
Gold Coast Suns
|
39
|
GWS Giants
|
40
|
Sydney Swans
|
41
|
Carlton
|
42
|
West Coast Eagles
|
43
|
Western Bulldogs
|
44
|
St Kilda
|
45
|
Geelong Cats
|
49
|
Melbourne
|
47
|
Essendon
|
48
|
Richmond
|
49
|
Fremantle
|
50
|
Hawthorn
|
51
|
Port Adelaide
|
52
|
Adelaide Crows
|
53
|
Brisbane Lions
|
54
|
North Melbourne
|
ROUND FOUR
|
Pick No.
|
CLUB
|
55
|
Collingwood
|
56
|
Gold Coast Suns
|
57
|
GWS Giants
|
58
|
Sydney Swans
|
59
|
Carlton
|
60
|
West Coast Eagles
|
61
|
Western Bulldogs
|
62
|
St Kilda
|
63
|
Geelong Cats
|
64
|
Melbourne
|
65
|
Essendon
|
66
|
Richmond
|
67
|
Fremantle
|
68
|
Hawthorn
|
69
|
Port Adelaide
|
70
|
Adelaide Crows
|
71
|
Brisbane Lions
|
72
|
North Melbourne
|
ROUND FIVE
|
Pick No.
|
CLUB
|
73
|
Collingwood
|
74
|
Gold Coast Suns
|
75
|
GWS Giants
|
76
|
Sydney Swans
|
77
|
Carlton
|
78
|
West Coast Eagles
|
79
|
Western Bulldogs
|
80
|
St Kilda
|
81
|
Geelong Cats
|
82
|
Melbourne
|
83
|
Essendon
|
84
|
Richmond
|
85
|
Fremantle
|
86
|
Hawthorn
|
87
|
Port Adelaide
|
88
|
Adelaide Crows
|
89
|
Brisbane Lions
|
90
|
North Melbourne
|
ROUND SIX
|
Pick No.
|
CLUB
|
91
|
Collingwood
|
92
|
Gold Coast Suns
|
93
|
GWS Giants
|
94
|
Sydney Swans
|
95
|
Carlton
|
96
|
West Coast Eagles
|
97
|
Western Bulldogs
|
98
|
St Kilda
|
99
|
Geelong Cats
|
100
|
Melbourne
|
101
|
Essendon
|
102
|
Richmond
|
103
|
Fremantle
|
104
|
Hawthorn
|
105
|
Port Adelaide
|
106
|
Adelaide Crows
|
107
|
Brisbane Lions
|
108
|
North Melbourne
|
ROUND SEVEN
|
Pick No.
|
CLUB
|
109
|
Collingwood
|
110
|
Gold Coast Suns
|
111
|
GWS Giants
|
112
|
Sydney Swans
|
113
|
Carlton
|
114
|
West Coast Eagles
|
115
|
Western Bulldogs
|
116
|
St Kilda
|
117
|
Geelong Cats
|
118
|
Melbourne
|
119
|
Essendon
|
120
|
Richmond
|
121
|
Fremantle
|
122
|
Hawthorn
|
123
|
Port Adelaide
|
124
|
Adelaide Crows
|
125
|
Brisbane Lions
|
ROUND EIGHT
|
Pick No.
|
CLUB
|
127
|
Collingwood
|
128
|
Gold Coast Suns
|
129
|
GWS Giants
|
130
|
Sydney Swans
|
131
|
Carlton
|
132
|
West Coast Eagles
|
133
|
Western Bulldogs
|
134
|
St Kilda
|
135
|
Geelong Cats
|
136
|
Melbourne
|
137
|
Essendon
|
138
|
Richmond
|
139
|
Fremantle
|
140
|
Hawthorn
|
141
|
Port Adelaide
|
142
|
Adelaide Crows
|
143
|
Brisbane Lions