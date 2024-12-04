With AFLW trade period set to kick off on Thursday, the pre-trade draft order has been revealed

First-round draftees pose for a photo at the 2023 AFLW Draft on December 18, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

WITH AFLW trade period set to kick off on Thursday, the official pre-trade draft order has been released.

Plenty of picks will be on the table during trade period ahead of the first national AFLW draft.

This draft order will be updated throughout trade period.

The AFLW Draft will be held on Monday, December 16.

Last updated: December 4, 2024

ROUND ONE Pick No. CLUB 1 Collingwood 2 Gold Coast Suns 3 GWS Giants 4 Sydney Swans 5 Carlton 6 West Coast Eagles 7 Western Bulldogs 8 St Kilda 9 Geelong Cats 10 Melbourne 11 Essendon 12 Richmond 13 Fremantle 14 Hawthorn 15 Port Adelaide 16 Adelaide Crows 17 Brisbane Lions 18 North Melbourne

ROUND TWO Pick No. CLUB 19 Collingwood 20 Gold Coast Suns 21 GWS Giants 22 Sydney Swans 23 Carlton 24 West Coast Eagles 25 Western Bulldogs 26 St Kilda 27 Geelong Cats 28 Melbourne 29 Essendon 30 Richmond 31 Fremantle 32 Hawthorn 33 Port Adelaide 34 Adelaide Crows 35 Brisbane Lions 36 North Melbourne

ROUND THREE Pick No. CLUB 37 Collingwood 38 Gold Coast Suns 39 GWS Giants 40 Sydney Swans 41 Carlton 42 West Coast Eagles 43 Western Bulldogs 44 St Kilda 45 Geelong Cats 49 Melbourne 47 Essendon 48 Richmond 49 Fremantle 50 Hawthorn 51 Port Adelaide 52 Adelaide Crows 53 Brisbane Lions 54 North Melbourne

ROUND FOUR Pick No. CLUB 55 Collingwood 56 Gold Coast Suns 57 GWS Giants 58 Sydney Swans 59 Carlton 60 West Coast Eagles 61 Western Bulldogs 62 St Kilda 63 Geelong Cats 64 Melbourne 65 Essendon 66 Richmond 67 Fremantle 68 Hawthorn 69 Port Adelaide 70 Adelaide Crows 71 Brisbane Lions 72 North Melbourne

ROUND FIVE Pick No. CLUB 73 Collingwood 74 Gold Coast Suns 75 GWS Giants 76 Sydney Swans 77 Carlton 78 West Coast Eagles 79 Western Bulldogs 80 St Kilda 81 Geelong Cats 82 Melbourne 83 Essendon 84 Richmond 85 Fremantle 86 Hawthorn 87 Port Adelaide 88 Adelaide Crows 89 Brisbane Lions 90 North Melbourne

ROUND SIX Pick No. CLUB 91 Collingwood 92 Gold Coast Suns 93 GWS Giants 94 Sydney Swans 95 Carlton 96 West Coast Eagles 97 Western Bulldogs 98 St Kilda 99 Geelong Cats 100 Melbourne 101 Essendon 102 Richmond 103 Fremantle 104 Hawthorn 105 Port Adelaide 106 Adelaide Crows 107 Brisbane Lions 108 North Melbourne

ROUND SEVEN Pick No. CLUB 109 Collingwood 110 Gold Coast Suns 111 GWS Giants 112 Sydney Swans 113 Carlton 114 West Coast Eagles 115 Western Bulldogs 116 St Kilda 117 Geelong Cats 118 Melbourne 119 Essendon 120 Richmond 121 Fremantle 122 Hawthorn 123 Port Adelaide 124 Adelaide Crows 125 Brisbane Lions