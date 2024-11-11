See all your club's list changes ahead of the 2025 AFLW season

Jorja Borg leaves the ground injured during the match between the Western Bulldogs and Sydney at Mission Whitten Oval in week five, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

With the AFLW season drawing to a close, player movement is starting to heat up.

From retirements to delistings, check out every club's list changes as they happen.

Last updated: November 11, 2024

Ins: TBC

Outs: TBC

Ins: TBC

Outs: TBC

Ins: TBC

Outs: Jess Dal Pos (retired), Marianna Anthony (delisted), Tahlia Read (delisted)

The Blues have made two changes to their AFLW list, axing Marianna Anthony and Tahlia Read.

Anthony played 14 games for the Blues during her two seasons at the club, while Read did not feature in Navy Blue due to injuries after being traded from Fremantle at the end of 2022.

"It is never easy to make list changes: Marianna and Tahlia have all shown great dedication to our program across the past few years," Blues AFLW boss Ash Naulty said.

"Marianna and Tahlia have been here for two years, both bringing positive energy and were great teammates throughout their time at the club."

AFLW pioneer Jess Dal Pos also called time on her career after 69 games across nine seasons at the Giants and Blues.

Jess Dal Pos is chaired from the field by teammates Darcy Vescio (left) and Kerryn Peterson after her last game in the match between Carlton and Essendon at Ikon Park in week 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Ins: TBC

Outs: Stacey Livingstone (retired)

Ins: TBC

Outs: TBC

Ins: TBC

Outs: TBC

Ins: TBC

Outs: Anna-Rose Kennedy (inactive), Brooke Plummer (delisted), Abbey McDonald (delisted), Lilly Pearce (delisted)

Geelong will be without defender Anna-Rose Kennedy next year, with the Irishwoman opting to return home to Ireland.

Kennedy had a breakout 2024 campaign but has made the decision to return home due to personal reasons.

"While it is unfortunate for us and our football program to farewell Anna-Rose, we acknowledge the massive sacrifice that all Irish players make to play in Australia," AFLW assistant footy manager Brett Johnson said.

"On behalf of the club, we would like to wish her all the best in the future and the next stage of her life and career."

Anna-Rose Kennedy handballs during the match between Carlton and Geelong at Ikon Park in week three, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

The Cats have also delisted Brooke Plummer, Abbey McDonald and Lilly Pearce.

Both Plummer and McDonald played eight games at the top level, while Pearce's season was over before it began due to an ACL injury.

"All players in their time here at Geelong can be proud of the way they have conducted themselves and all have been incredible contributors to our program," Johnson said.

Ins: TBC

Outs: Vivien Saad (delisted), Jordan Membrey (delisted), Ashanti Bush (delisted), Alana Gee (delisted), Cara McCrossan (delisted), Lauren McConville (delisted)

The Suns have delisted six players as they look to refresh their list ahead of the 2025 season.

Vivien Saad played 27 games as a defender before an injury-interrupted 2024 campaign, while Academy duo Ashanti Bush and Alana Gee played 10 and seven matches, respectively.

Irish duo Cara McCrossan and Lauren McConville also depart, as does former Pie Jordan Membrey, who kicked 19 goals in 39 AFLW games.

Jordan Membrey competes for the ball against Anna-Rose Kennedy during the match between Gold Coast and Geelong at People First Stadium in week four, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

"We would like to thank Viv, Jordan, Ashanti, Alana, Cara and Lauren for their contributions to the Gold Coast Suns," Suns AFLW footy boss Fiona Sessarago said.

"They have all earned the opportunity to represent the club in the AFLW and played an important role in the continued development of our program."

Ins: TBC

Outs: Jasmine Grierson (delisted)

The Giants have informed defender Jasmine Grierson that she will not be offered a contract for the 2025 season.

A former Demon and Kangaroo, Grierson played 61 games across her career, her versatility, footy IQ and strong ball use key features of her game.

"We'd like to thank Jas for her contribution over the past four seasons," Giants AFLW and footy operations manager Alison Zell said.

"Jas has been a popular member of our playing group throughout her time with the Giants and we'd like to wish her all the best in her next chapter."

Jasmine Grierson in action during the match between St Kilda and Greater Western Sydney at Kinetic Stadium in week seven, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Ins: TBC

Outs: TBC

Ins: TBC

Outs: Rhi Watt (retired), Delany Madigan (delisted)

The Demons have delisted 19-year-old Delany Madigan.

Drafted out of the Eastern Ranges with pick No.55 in the 2023 AFLW draft, the defender played one game for the Dees.

Melbourne AFLW list boss Todd Patterson thanked Madigan her contribution to the club.

"In her short time with us, Delany made a significant impact on the team, and we have loved her energy and enthusiasm," he said.

"As she's continued to grow as a player, we've been able to see what she's capable of, but sadly we're not in a position to offer her a contract for next season.

"We wish her all the best in her next journey, and are sure it won't be long before she gets another opportunity."

Delany Madigan receives her jumper on debut ahead of the match between Melbourne and Greater Western Sydney at Ikon Park in week six, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Ins: TBC

Outs: TBC

Ins: TBC

Outs: TBC

Ins: TBC

Outs: TBC

Ins: TBC

Outs: TBC

Ins: TBC

Outs: Brooke Lochland (retired), Alana Woodward (retired)

Ins: TBC

Outs: Evie Gooch (retired)

Ins: TBC

Outs: Keely Coyne (delisted), Jorja Borg (delisted), Elizabeth Snell (delisted), Aurora Smith (delisted)

The Bulldogs have delisted a quartet of players, informing Keely Coyne, Jorja Borg, Elizabeth Snell and Aurora Smith that they would not be offered new contracts next season.

Coyne was drafted out of the Sandringham Dragons with pick No.29 in 2022, playing 12 games across her career before an ACL injury last year.

Snell featured 14 times for the Bulldogs but was unable to break into the senior side this year, while Smith played just two games this campaign for a total of 11 senior matches.

Borg played the first six games this year after being picked up in the most recent draft, but unfortunately suffered an ACL injury during the year which has her facing a lengthy stint on the sidelines. The club will continue to support her throughout her rehabilitation process.

Jorja Borg during the round four AFLW match between Collingwood and Western Bulldogs at Victoria Park, September 22, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

"We thank Keely, Elizabeth, Aurora and Jorja for their contributions to the red, white and blue both on and off the field," Bulldogs AFLW list boss Dan Fisher said.

"We wish them all the best for the future."