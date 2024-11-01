Check out the latest retirees as they are announced

Stacey Livingstone runs onto the field ahead of the AFLW R8 match between Collingwood and Adelaide at Victoria Park on October 20, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

AS THE end of the season approaches, a number of club stalwarts and inaugural AFLW players are drawing their careers to a close.

This piece will be updated as players announce their retirements

STACEY LIVINGSTONE (Collingwood)

Collingwood stalwart and inaugural AFLW player Stacey Livingstone has finally called an end to her career, retiring at 36.

A fixture on the last line of defence since game one of round one, 2017, Livingstone will retire with 77 games to her name this weekend.

She was named in the All-Australian squad in 2021, and is a much-loved figure around Collingwood, with her booming voice and enthusiasm audible on the field as she directed traffic and supported teammates.

Livingstone kicked her first AFLW goal earlier this year.

Stacey Livingstone in action during the AFLW R3 match between Collingwood and Brisbane at Brighton Homes Arena on September 13, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"It's hard to say goodbye to Stacey, whose impact on the program is immeasurable," Collingwood head of footy Jess Burger said.

"She is arguably one of the hardest working people in football, having kept up her day job as a forklift driver, working up to eight-hour shifts before training in the formative years of her football career.

"We thank Stacey for her leadership and passion and for shaping the team in many ways."

EVIE GOOCH (West Coast)

Tough defender Evie Gooch has hung up the boots after a strong career in Western Australia.

The former soccer star made the transition to top-level footy for the 2018 season, joining Fremantle with pick No.10 in the 2017 Draft.

A stalwart full-back, Gooch will hang up the boots at age 29, having already carved out a stellar career as a firefighter while playing footy.

She played 23 games for Fremantle, before recording another 20 at West Coast, with injuries stymying her time at the Eagles, also working as a development coach in season seven of 2022.

Evie Gooch warms up ahead of the AFLW R10 match between West Coast and Adelaide at Mineral Resources Park on November 4, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

"I’m really proud of my career, and I think that it was more than just a footy career," Gooch said.

"I’m really grateful to be in the position where I was able to help the AFLW get to where it is now, and hopefully it grows even further from here.

"Our strength and conditioning staff, Wes (Salisbury), and the head physio ‘Yippy’ (Rebecca Yip), they really helped with balancing my footy and my firefighter career outside of that.

"Knowing that I had to leave work early to get to training and vice versa, and fitting in sessions around that, they were a huge support."

JESS DAL POS (Carlton)

AFLW pioneer Jess Dal Pos has called time on her incredible career spanning two clubs.

The 31-year-old has played in every season since the inception of the competition, playing 69 games across stints at Carlton and Greater Western Sydney.

A ferocious forward, Dal Pos started her career at the Giants and earned All-Australian honours in 2017, as well as the club's best and fairest in the same year.

Dal Pos' leadership shone through after crossing to Carlton at the end of the 2021 season.

She was named co-vice-captain in 2022 and 2023, and transitioned into a player-coach this season.

"Ever since joining the Blues, I have felt so welcomed and loved by the incredible supporters: throughout my injuries last year, the thought of playing in front of the Carlton fans was something that drove me to work hard and get my body right," Dal Pos said.

Jess Dal Pos during Carlton's training session at Ikon Park on August 27, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

"My time within the AFLW, at the Giants and the Blues has been nothing short of incredible. It has been a long journey, having played over 150 games at Darebin Falcons.

"Seeing the change and evolution of AFLW has been wonderful and it has been so special playing a role in growing the opportunities for more women to play elite sport.

"I am excited to see where this club is headed, and although I am retiring, there is no doubt I am going to be cheering on from the sidelines.

"Football has been a huge part of my life, and it will continue to be, even in my retirement, but I am excited for all the opportunities that will come."

ALANA WOODWARD (Sydney)

Earlier this season, Sydney's Alana Woodward announced her retirement after suffering an ACL injury.

The 34-year-old played 25 games across three clubs having begun her career at Richmond, before heading to St Kilda and then Sydney during her time in the AFLW.

Her experience and natural leadership skills were recognised when Woodward was named in the Swans' inaugural leadership group in 2022, while she was also awarded best club person at the club in the same year.