AFLW trade period kicks off on Thursday, with plenty of players set to move clubs

A general view of Gold Coast players during week 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

AFLW trade period opens on Thursday, and while it's not expected to match the intensity of last year's trade period, plenty of players are expected to change clubs.

Trade period runs until Wednesday, December 11, with the AFLW draft scheduled for Monday, December 16.

St Kilda is one club tipped to go hard during the trade period, while Melbourne is looking to off-load some top-end talent in order to move up the draft as it continues to regenerate.

Meanwhile the Suns are a club in turmoil, with captain Tara Bohanna weighing up her trade options following the sacking of coach Cameron Joyce.

AFLW TRADE TRACKER Every move as it happens

AFLW DRAFT Every club's picks for the upcoming draft

KEY AFLW PLAYER MOVEMENT DATES