Tara Bohanna meet with a number of rival clubs amid trade interest, with Carlton the clear frontrunners for her services

Tara Bohanna celebrates a goal during Gold Coast's clash against Geelong in round four, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON is targeting a move for Gold Coast captain Tara Bohanna, as the Suns skipper weighs up her future amid interest from a host of rival clubs.

Bohanna has met with Carlton, St Kilda, the Western Bulldogs, Collingwood and Greater Western Sydney in recent weeks, though rivals believe the Blues are the clear frontrunners should she opt to depart the Suns.

However, Carlton is likely to be unsuccessful in its attempts to prise Adelaide gun Maddi Newman away from the Crows with the winger now widely expected to re-sign and remain in South Australia.

Carlton's interest in Bohanna comes amid Gold Coast's decision on Monday to part ways with its AFLW senior coach Cam Joyce following four seasons in charge, having led the side to just one win in 2024.

Joyce had been contracted through until 2026, having only re-signed in June, though the Suns confirmed the news of his departure on Monday morning.

Cameron Joyce and Tara Bohanna celebrate after the match between West Coast and Gold Coast at VU Whitten Oval on January 16, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Bohanna's impending decision also comes as Gold Coast plots a shock move for Melbourne star Lily Mithen, with AFL.com.au revealing the Suns' interest in a potential trade for the premiership Demon on Monday.

The Suns also remain locked in negotiations to retain superstar midfielder Charlie Rowbottom, who is still uncontracted, though rival clubs remain adamant the Suns' reigning best and fairest will ultimately commit to a new deal at the club.

Hawthorn's Charlotte Baskaran is headed to St Kilda, alongside Giants veteran Nicola Barr, while the Hawks are also in a battle to retain uncontracted midfielder Mattea Breed as she weighs up her options amid interest from rival clubs.

Learn More 31:18

Sydney is another expected to be among the busiest clubs during next week's AFLW Trade Period and is set to win the race for highly sought-after Geelong midfielder Darcy Moloney.

The Swans have also been monitoring Tigers youngster Imogen Brown and delisted Giants defender Jas Grierson as potential cut-price options, having already made a series of list changes.

But the club is in a fight to retain defender Ella Heads, who is expected to join Port Adelaide, while Bella Smith has interest from Carlton, Geelong, North Melbourne and Fremantle after a five-goal performance to finish the year.

The Giants will secure talented Western Bulldogs youngster Eleanor Brown via trade, though there is now significant confidence that important duo Ellie Blackburn and Alice Edmonds will remain at the Whitten Oval despite rival interest.

Eleanor Brown in action during the match between Melbourne and the Western Bulldogs at Casey Fields in round seven, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Elsewhere, Zoe Prowse is expected to join Newman in staying at Adelaide, despite interest from Carlton and Sydney, though Taylah Levy has attracted interest from a host of clubs including the Swans, the Blues and the Giants.

Meanwhile, Essendon is expected to tie up a trade for Giants ruck Courtney Murphy.

As revealed by AFL.com.au last week, uncontracted Melbourne star Tayla Harris has interest from Hawthorn and Collingwood and is the most high-profile player expected to move during this year's Trade Period.