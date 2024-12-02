Charlotte Baskaran wants to head to Moorabbin along with experienced Giant as Saints get busy in Trade Period

Charlotte Baskaran at Hawthorn training in October 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ST KILDA is set to boost its engine room in the upcoming AFLW Trade Period, with Hawthorn midfielder Charlotte Baskaran requesting a trade to the Saints and GWS utility Nic Barr also set to head to Moorabbin.

Baskaran, a former top-10 pick, has fallen from favour this year.

She had played all 20 of Hawthorn's games in its first two seasons, but was only selected for five of 11 matches this year.

A nuggety ball-winner and former Western Jets premiership captain, she was snapped up in the 2022 draft before St Kilda had its first pick.

If the trade goes through, she would partner 32-year-old Jaimee Lambert as a genuine ball-winner, supporting Tyanna Smith.

In Baskaran's handful of games this year, she has also spent time in attack, kicking three goals.

Learn More 00:34

St Kilda finished 11th this year and ninth in 2023, and has struggled to close the gap on the top sides in the competition.

The Saints were ranked 13th in clearances and 15th in contested possessions this year, both of which are Baskaran's strengths.

Barr is an inaugural AFLW player and noted leader, and can also provide plenty of bounce through the midfield.

Quite versatile, she made her name as a half-back and can also play as a high half-forward. The 28-year-old badly injured her hamstring in round four and was ruled out of the remainder of this season.

Nicola Barr in action during Greater Western Sydney's practice match against North Melbourne on August 17, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

The Saints are also looking to regain star Georgia Patrikios as part of their inside-outside mix, the former club best-and-fairest having missed the entire season with a foot injury. She's now back running.

St Kilda's list is currently at 25, having delisted four players – including inaugural Saint Nat Exon – while Steph Chiocci and Simone Nalder retired.

Clubs must take a minimum of two picks into the Telstra AFLW Draft on December 16.

The trade period opens on Thursday, running till the following Wednesday.