Lily Mithen is shaping as a major trade target for Gold Coast, with Melbourne keen to move up the draft order

Georgia Campbell and Lily Mithen celebrate a goal during week seven, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast is plotting a shock move for Melbourne’s AFLW star Lily Mithen, with the two clubs investigating a deal that could ultimately see the Demons land the No.2 selection in the upcoming AFLW Draft.

Mithen, considered one of Melbourne’s heart and soul players and a crucial member of the side’s 2022 (S7) premiership team, has been weighing up the move to Gold Coast in recent weeks.

She is contracted at the Demons until 2026 and is yet to decide on whether to follow through with the move.

Lily Mithen in action during week 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Any potential trade could see the Demons collect the No.2 pick in among a series of other selections swapping hands, with the idea seeing the Suns land later picks to match bids on a host of their Academy talents while securing Mithen.

Melbourne has been gunning for as many early picks as possible as it attempts to continue its ongoing list regeneration, with star Demons forward Tayla Harris also exploring a potential move to either Hawthorn or Collingwood.

Meanwhile, Gold Coast has been eyeing a potential shift down the draft order from the No.2 selection as the Suns plan for ways to match Academy bids on a series of star young prospects ahead of this month’s AFLW draft.

Under AFLW rules, a side must have a pick within 18 selections of where a bid is placed to match it and gain access to their Academy and/or father-daughter product.

This year, Gold Coast has access to Havana Harris – considered by recruiters as a likely top three pick – and fellow potential first-round prospect Tara Harrington.

It has led to the Suns exploring options to move back from the No.2 pick to amass later selections within the draft range of both players so they can successfully secure the duo.

Mithen is a foundation player for Melbourne and has featured 82 times for the club since making her debut in 2017.

As revealed by AFL.com.au on Monday morning, Gold Coast has parted ways with its AFLW coach Cam Joyce and is also bracing to lose captain Tara Bohanna amid interest from Carlton and a host of other clubs.