Several of the AFLW's biggest names are discussions ahead of December's trade period

(L-R): Tayla Harris, Charlie Rowbottom and Ellie Blackburn. Pictures: AFL Photos

TAYLA Harris is facing an uncertain future at Melbourne, with rival AFLW clubs alert to the possibility that the star Demons goalkicker could be available for trade as she waits for clarity on her contract situation.

Harris is one of the best AFLW players still uncontracted for next season and still hasn’t been offered a new deal by the Demons, with the premiership forward hopeful of remaining at the club but yet to be given any assurances on her future.

Rivals have subsequently been keeping tabs on the potential that Harris could be available ahead of next month’s AFLW Trade Period, where Melbourne is expected to again be key players as the club hunts early picks to continue its list rebuild.

Tayla Harris leaves the field with a trainer during the match between Geelong and Melbourne at GMHBA Stadium in round one, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The Demons had exit interviews with their players this week and are expected to utilise the additional time to work through list management decisions, having missed finals qualification for the first time since 2019.

Harris played just one game this year before undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery after round one, with the Demons having previously been keen to trial their star player in a newfound defensive role throughout the campaign.

Harris’ situation could spark an AFLW Trade Period that is expected to be quieter than recent years, with former Western Bulldogs captain Ellie Blackburn and Gold Coast youngster Charlie Rowbottom likely to stay despite rival interest.

Charlie Rowbottom in action during week 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Blackburn, who has attracted attention from West Coast after losing the Bulldogs captaincy this year, is set for more talks with key Dogs figures next week but there is now renewed hope she will remain at Whitten Oval where she is contracted through to 2027.

Rowbottom continues to be courted by Sydney – where her brother James is a star player – and is yet to officially re-sign at Gold Coast, though there is also an increasing hope she pens a fresh deal to remain in Queensland.

The Swans are again likely to be aggressive in the upcoming AFLW Trade Period and are viewed as the frontrunners to secure Geelong midfielder Darcy Maloney, though Adelaide and West Coast are also among the clubs in the hunt.

Sydney is also keen on luring the competition’s inaugural No.1 pick Nicola Barr from crosstown rivals Greater Western Sydney, with North Melbourne also in the mix to sign the midfielder after a discussion with the Giants to explore her options.

Nicola Barr in action during Greater Western Sydney's practice match against North Melbourne on August 17, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Carlton is another club hoping to fast-track its AFLW list build and is targeting a significant move for Adelaide winger Maddi Newman, as well as Sydney defender Ella Heads.

Western Bulldogs ruck Alice Edmonds has interest from West Coast, Geelong and the Giants, but is contracted through to 2026 with the Dogs steadfast in their belief she will stay at the club.

Hawthorn and Richmond are among the sides to have flagged an interest in Melbourne forward Georgia Gall, though the Demons are still hoping to retain the promising youngster.

St Kilda and Collingwood are chasing Hawthorn’s former top 10 pick Charlotte Baskaran, while the Giants are confident of luring Bulldogs defender Eleanor Brown to New South Wales.

Charlotte Baskaran in action during a Hawthorn training session on October 17, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Clubs are expecting a much quieter AFLW Trade Period this year, after 41 players moved homes last year in a window capped by an 11-club, 12-player, 24-pick deal on deadline day.

List managers across the competition believe the market is more settled as a result of no remaining expansion concessions, an updated CBA, the ability for players to sign long-term deals and the strength of this year’s first ever national draft.

The AFLW Trade Period opens December 5.