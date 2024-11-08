Belle Dawes has developed into a key player for the Lions in more ways than one, Michael Whiting writes

Belle Dawes celebrates Brisbane's win over Melbourne in round two, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE has bigger names with more accolades, but perhaps it doesn't have anyone with as much influence over her teammates as Belle Dawes.

Still just 23 and in her second season in the leadership group, Dawes is not only an "Energizer Bunny", but someone the premiership-winning Lions feed off.

Ally Anderson is a League best-and-fairest winner. Sophie Conway, Nat Grider, Bre Koenen, Orla O'Dwyer, Dakota Davidson, Kate Lutkins and Anderson have been named as All-Australians.

Shannon Campbell, Lutkins and Koenen are Grand Final best on ground winners. Yet, as much as anyone, it's Dawes the Lions follow.

Whether it's a big tackle, a goal, or an inspirational run-and-carry like that against St Kilda last Sunday, teammates flock to the Sunshine Coast product like few others.

Coach Craig Starcevich said she led by action and instruction.

Isabel Dawes in action during the AFLW R3 match between Brisbane and Sydney at Brighton Homes Arena on September 17, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"Embracing the title of leader at such a young age, taking it upon herself to generate enthusiasm and energy in the group … has been super valuable to the team, and it's also helped her performance as well," Starcevich said.

When Emily Bates left for Hawthorn at the end of 2022, not only did more midfield minutes open up, but so did a spot as a leader.

Dawes told AFL.com.au she always felt leadership was within her, but it took until midway through last year for it to really sink in.

"Hearing from Bre and Ally and Cathy (Svarc) and Nat the impact they see (from me) and how it influences the team has helped me see the role I play, and I've embraced it," Dawes said.

Belle Dawes celebrates a goal during Brisbane's clash against Carlton in round six, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"I realise when I'm giving energy that I'm receiving energy from my teammates as well, and I think I've nailed how to prepare mentally for a game.

"It's working on the field, and I have so much energy to give to the team to pump them up."

It might be a slight stretch to say Dawes changed the momentum of last year's Grand Final win over North Melbourne, but it was her brilliant pirouette on the boundary and perfectly placed right-foot kick to Davidson that gave the full-forward a set shot to bring Brisbane within a point early in the final quarter.

It began a four-goal surge that took the Lions to their second premiership.

Nat Grider (left) and Belle Dawes celebrate Brisbane winning the 2023 AFLW Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Dawes says she thrives on being the "spark". Whether it's giving little gestures to teammates before the first bounce, like the crown for "Queen" Courtney Hodder or the "Big O" signal for O'Dwyer, she's wanting to bring others along.

Starcevich said it was a huge step in her development.

"In a roundabout way, when Emily did leave here and go to Hawthorn, it allowed Belle to step into a much more responsible role in the midfield group," he said.

"We've all known her capabilities as a player, but as a leader now and having that responsibility every week to get your teammates up and think outside yourself, that's the hardest thing with young players when they're finding their way.

Belle Dawes poses for a photo after winning best on ground during Brisbane's clash against Gold Coast in round seven, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"She's quickly gone to, 'I don't care how I'm performing, I just want to make sure everyone else around me is better'.

"That move for such a young player is a big, big step."

Long-time friend Lily Postlethwaite said it was no surprise to see Dawes thriving with the extra responsibility.

"She's amazing," Postlethwaite said.

"When certain players leave it opens up opportunities and she's certainly stepped up in that role, on field and off field, as a leader.

"She's like that Energizer Bunny. When we run out, she's getting the vibes up ... she lays a tackle and lifts everyone up. She's great for us and brings so much energy."

Isabel Dawes and Lily Postlethwaite celebrate Brisbane's win over Sydney in round nine, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Beyond the leadership and energy, Dawes' production has been outstanding.

After finishing second behind Koenen in voting as the Grand Final's best player and runner-up to Anderson in the club best and fairest, she is an even better player in 2024.

Dawes is averaging 19 disposals a game this season, up from 17 last year and 13 the season before.

"I've loved learning about the game, stoppage craft and how other teams operate," she said.

"I was trying to play the same way on every opponent. I play on Ebony Marinoff, I play on (Anne) Hatchard the same, I play on Tyla Hanks the same, and I'd get beat.

"I feel my versatility and understanding how different players play and to play on them has really helped me.

"I feel I've got a good foundation with my running, my strength and skills, but now I get the IQ and the football side of the game is taking off and it's fun. I'm geeking out on it."

Dawes said she learned so much off current Hawks coach Daniel Webster when he was at the Lions and more again under new midfield coach Ryan Davis.

And she can't wait to test herself against Webster's team at Ikon Park on Sunday.

"I'm so excited," she beamed, with her infectious smile.

"They're a great team, they play very similar to us. It's the finals, this is what we play for. I'm pumped."