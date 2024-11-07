The teams are in for Friday and Saturday's AFLW finals, plus squads for Sunday's matches

Emma Kearney, Danielle Ponter and Ash Brazill. Pictures: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE has received a boost for its elimination final against Essendon, while North Melbourne captain Emma Kearney hasn't been named to return.

Kearney, who was listed as a test to return from a hamstring injury that has kept her out since the Roos' week five win over Richmond, failed to pass a fitness test to be named. Should North Melbourne win its qualifying final against Adelaide on Friday, Kearney would have another fortnight to nurse the injury.

Jenna Bruton, however, has been named for the Roos, after being managed last week, with Niamh Martin making way.

Dynamic defender Ash Brazill is back from an ankle concern for the Dockers, in place of Joanne Cregg, while first-year tall Emily Gough has been confirmed as Bonnie Toogood's replacement for the Bombers, leaving Paige Scott as an emergency once again.

Adelaide has made one change, with Lily Tarlinton replacing an omitted Najwa Allen after just one game for the season.

Important forward/midfielder Danielle Ponter has been named despite being under an injury cloud, after she failed to finish last week's win over Geelong due to an ankle concern.

Port Adelaide has loaded up in its extended Sunday squad. Matilda Scholz (calf), Abbey Dowrick (general soreness), Julia Teakle (knee), and Alissa Brook are all in the frame for a return in the Power's first ever AFLW final. Jo Miller is the only confirmed out at this stage.

Charley Ryan has been omitted from Richmond's extended squad, with Charli Wicksteed, Laura McClelland, Molly Eastman, and Jemima Woods all a chance to play in the Tigers' first final since 2022 (S7).

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 8

North Melbourne v Adelaide at Ikon Park, 7.15pm AEDT

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: J.Bruton

Out: N.Martin (omitted)

ADELAIDE

In: L.Tarlinton

Out: N.Allen (omitted)

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 9

Fremantle v Essendon at Fremantle Oval, 4pm AWST

FREMANTLE

In: A.Brazill

Out: J.Cregg (omitted)

ESSENDON

In: E.Gough

Out: B.Toogood (ankle)

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 10

Hawthorn v Brisbane at Ikon Park, 1.05pm AEDT

HAWTHORN

In: H.McLaughlin, T.Fellows, S.Butterworth

Out: Nil

BRISBANE

In: E.Hampson, D.Heslop, K.Lutkins

Out: Nil

Port Adelaide v Richmond at Alberton Oval, 2.35pm ACDT

PORT ADELAIDE

In: J.Teakle, M.Scholz, A.Dowrick, A.Brook

Out: J.Miller (omitted)

RICHMOND

In: C.Wicksteed, L.McClelland, M.Eastman, J.Woods

Out: C.Ryan (omitted)