As Dylan Bolch explains, there are slight differences between the AFL and AFLW finals formats

Rachelle Martin is tackled by Sarah Wright during Kuwarna's clash against North Melbourne in round nine, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THE 2024 NAB AFLW Finals Series has arrived.

Strap yourselves in for what promises to be a thrilling November with plenty of action as the premiership race heats up.

But how does the finals system work?

The first week of finals have already been locked in.

North Melbourne will host Adelaide on Friday night in the first qualifying final, while Hawthorn will make their AFLW finals debut against Brisbane in the second qualifying final on Sunday afternoon.

Fremantle takes on Essendon in the first elimination final on Saturday evening, while Port Adelaide hosts Richmond at Alberton Oval on Sunday afternoon in the second elimination final.

Learn More 40:12

The loser of Hawthorn and Brisbane will play the winner of Port Adelaide and Richmond, while the winner of Fremantle and Essendon will take on the loser of North Melbourne and Adelaide.

Week three of the finals action follows the same path as men’s finals, where the winner of the first qualifying final will play the winner of the second semi-final and the winner of the second qualifying final will take on the winner of the first semi-final.

But here's where things change a little bit.

Unlike in the men's competition where the Grand Final is always played at the MCG, the women's competition is more fluid.

Clubs who win qualifying finals will become the first and second-ranked teams, with the top seed determined by which of the two sides finished higher on the ladder after the home and away season.

The two clubs who lose those qualifying finals will become the third and fourth seeds, with the third seed determined by ladder position also.

Therefore, the highest ranked team out of the two grand finalists will host the decider.

Last year, North Melbourne and Brisbane faced off in the Grand Final at Ikon Park after the Roos beat Melbourne and the Lions beat Adelaide in the qualifying finals.

Jasmine Garner in action during the 2023 NAB AFLW Grand Final between North Melbourne and Brisbane at Ikon Park. Picture: AFL Photos

Ikon Park will host two fixtures this weekend and could feature heavily in the final three weeks, while Brighton Homes Arena, Norwood Oval, Alberton Oval and Fremantle Oval are other grounds which could see finals action.

Kinetic Stadium, where Hawthorn plays some home games during the year, is out of action due to ground redevelopments.

The 2024 NAB AFLW Finals Series kicks off on Friday night when the Crows take on the Kangaroos at Ikon Park.