From frequent finalists to first-time contenders, the first week of AFLW finals action is full of mouth-watering match-ups

North Melbourne celebrate its win over Carlton on September 25, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THE 2024 NAB AFLW Finals will hit prime time for parts of the east coast in week one, with North Melbourne to host Adelaide in a qualifying final at Ikon Park on Friday night.

The AFL has confirmed the week one finals schedule after a thrilling final day of the regular season, with the Roos to face the Crows at 7.15pm AEDT on Friday night before Fremantle will host Essendon on Saturday at Fremantle Oval, with the match to start at 4pm AWST, giving it a prime time broadcast slot of 7pm AEDT.

>> SCROLL DOWN FOR FULL FIXTURE

The weekend will conclude with a Sunday afternoon double header, with Hawthorn to host Brisbane from 1.05pm AEDT at Ikon Park before Port Adelaide will host Richmond at Alberton Oval from 2.35pm ACDT (3.05pm AEDT).

The Roos v Crows match will be just the third time an AFLW final has been held on a Friday night. Of the 37 previous AFLW finals, just six have been played at night.

It comes after AFL.com.au reported this week the League is seriously considering the prospect of a first ever night Grand Final having recently canvassed clubs and key stakeholders.

All matches in the 2024 finals series will be broadcast live on the Seven Network and Foxtel/Kayo.

People under 18 can attend for free, while adult ticket prices are $15. Tickets go on sale on Monday (see below for further details).

The 2024 Grand Final will be held on November 30.

WEEK ONE FINALS FIXTURE

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 8



First qualifying final

North Melbourne v Adelaide at Ikon Park, 7.15pm AEDT

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 9

First elimination final

Fremantle v Essendon at Fremantle Oval, 4pm AWST (7pm AEDT)

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 10

Second qualifying final

Hawthorn v Brisbane at Ikon Park, 1.05pm AEDT

Second elimination final

Port Adelaide v Richmond at Alberton Oval, 2.35pm ACDT (3.05pm AEDT)

Tickets

All tickets on sale through Ticketmaster on Monday, November 4

12pm (local venue time): Competing club and AFL members

2pm (local venue time): General public