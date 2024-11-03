Yartapuulti to host an elimination final after a come-from-behind win over Greater Western Sydney

Gemma Houghton celebrates her match-winning goal for Yartapuulti against GWS in week 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

YARTAPUULTI has got out of jail with a one-point win over Greater Western Sydney to secure a home AFLW elimination final.

Gemma Houghton's massive mark and goal with less than a minute left gave Port the lead for the first time on Sunday at Alberton Oval and they won 7.1 (43) to 6.6 (42).

POWER v GIANTS Full match coverage and stats

Had Port lost, they would have been on the road next weekend in their first finals series to play Fremantle in one of the knockout matches.

Instead, the win in front of a boisterous home crowd of more than 4000 means they will host Richmond in their elimination final.

It was a brutal end to the season for the Giants, whose losing streak extended to eight games.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 04:50 AFLW full post-match, WK10: Power Watch Yartapuulti's press conference after week ten’s match against GWS

05:12 AFLW full post-match, WK10: Giants Watch GWS's press conference after week ten’s match against Yartapuulti

10:27 AFLW Mini-Match: Yartapuulti v GWS Extended highlights of the Power and Giants clash in week ten of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

05:30 AFLW Highlights: Yartapuulti v GWS The Power and Giants clash in week 10 of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

02:58 AFLW last two mins: Houghton’s clutch goal seals Power’s comeback win The thrilling final moments between Yartapuulti and GWS in week ten of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

00:37 Lurking Lamb lifts Power in mighty moment Kirsty Lamb threads an important major as Yartapuulti gets closer to earning a home final

00:38 Zarlie can't be stopped with lightning snap Zarlie Goldsworthy curls through an impressively quick finish from the stoppage

00:39 Wendland excites and delights with crafty curler Caitlin Wendland sneaks out the back and bends through a timely major for her side

00:46 Slick Power surge brings voice to Alberton Justine Mules-Robinson drills Yartapuulti's first major after a quick counter attack

00:34 Ominous O'Dowd has first say with sweet hit Eilish O'Dowd nails the opening major with a composed running finish

They were outstanding for much of the match, but the experience of Power veteran Kirsty Lamb was critical when the game was on the line.

Lamb snapped the opening goal of the final term and then her pass found Houghton, who marked and kicked the match winner.

Adding to the tough day for GWS, Meghan Gaffney suffered a right knee injury having just returned this season from an ACL rupture.

The Giants have averaged 70 tackles per game this season, but on Sunday they had a whopping 106 to 80.

Captain Bec Beeson was mighty, kicking her side's only goal in the last term and amassing a game-high 25 disposals in her best-afield performance.

She stayed on the ground in the frenetic last quarter despite a head knock.

Port's Maria Moloney was critical with her 17 disposals, including 13 contested possessions.

Port suffered a double blow pre-game when ruck Matilda Scholz (calf) and midfielder Abbey Dowrick (soreness) were late withdrawals.

GWS piled on the pressure from the start and were rewarded when Eilish O'Dowd kicked the opening goal after three minutes.

They held a game-high lead of 17 points in the third term, but Port kept with them and kicked three goals to one in the last quarter.

YARTAPUULTI 1.1 3.1 4.1 7.1 (43)

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY 2.2 4.4 5.6 6.6 (42)

GOALS

Yartapuulti: Wendland 2, Mules-Robinson, Keryk, Lamb, Saint, Houghton

Greater Western Sydney: O'Dowd, Evans, Garnett, Goldsworthy, Mowbray, Beeson

BEST

Yartapuulti: Wendland, Saint, Moloney

Greater Western Sydney: Evans, Beeson, Mowbray

INJURIES

Yartapuulti: Syme

Greater Western Sydney: Gaffney

LATE CHANGES

Yartapuulti: Matilda Scholz and Abbey Dowrick replaced in the selected side by Ange Foley and Maddy Keryk

Reports: Nil

Crowd: 4,148 at Alberton Oval