HAWTHORN has sewn up a home qualifying final and the $1 million McClelland Trophy after a 23-point win over Richmond at the Swinburne Centre.
In a perfect finals warm-up for both sides, played with high intensity throughout, the Hawks kicked clear late to win 6.10 (46) to 3.5 (23).
TIGERS v HAWKS Full match coverage and stats
The win was capped off with a stunning intercept-turned-goal from Kaitlyn Ashmore to put the cherry on top of a $1 million sundae.
Kicking with a gusty wind in the first term, Richmond locked the ball inside its attacking half, but struggled to find a mark inside 30 metres, with skill errors also an issue.
It took until five minutes into the second term for the goal deadlock to be broken, Richmond winger Maddy Shevlin kicking truly from the pocket. Just prior, Aine McDonagh had selflessly let a Mattea Breed shot dribble through, but it clipped the post.
McDonagh (two goals) and Bec Miller were involved in an intriguing battle, the pair matching up well physically with their similarly long reaches, and Miller also keen to rebound as much as possible.
The game devolved into one of ping-pong in the third term, bouncing between the arcs as the Hawks tried time and time again to pierce Richmond's backline, eventually finding a clear path for McDonagh's first.
A Lynch kicking goals on Punt Road Oval drew rapturous applause, defender Beth converting a rare opportunity as brother Tom watched on for her 50th game, former Hawk Tam Luke's behind then setting the margin at a solitary behind at the final break.
Mon Conti led all-comers in the disposal count, but didn't have nearly enough support, with Hawthorn players filling seven of the top 10, Eliza West superb in a hard-working, four-quarter performance.
The Tigers had no answer for Greta Bodey, who ran hard on the wing throughout and took a brave intercept mark in the first term, running back with the flight of the ball.
Lucy Wales spent some time on the sidelines receiving treatment late in the fourth quarter, but returned to the field.
The uncontested game
Richmond was torn apart by Essendon in the draw last weekend, conceding 40 marks as the Bombers well and truly controlled the outside. It's a similar style to what Hawthorn like to play, chipping around until it's time to hit the accelerator. While the Hawks only sat nine ahead in the mark count, they had 32 more uncontested possessions.
Finals ramifications
A heavy loss would have seen Hawthorn slip to third and travel to Brisbane, but the four points means the Hawks will host their first ever final. With Frankston unavailable due to turf redevelopments, it's likely to be at Ikon Park. Richmond will be hoping Yartapuulti slips up against Greater Western Sydney, but is more likely to be travelling to Alberton Oval for an elimination final.
Up next
Hawthorn will be playing a qualifying final in its first AFLW finals series, facing Brisbane. Richmond will be playing an elimination final, with the opponent yet to be determined. Match details for the first week of finals will be confirmed on Sunday at the conclusion of the round.
RICHMOND 0.1 1.2 2.4 3.5 (23)
HAWTHORN 0.2 1.5 2.6 6.10 (46)
GOALS
Richmond: Yassir, Shevlin, Lynch
Hawthorn: McDonagh 2, Williamson, Gilroy, Eardley, Ashmore
BEST
Richmond: Conti, Kelly, Egan, Dempsey, Lynch
Hawthorn: West, Bodey, McDonagh, Smith, Vukic, Fleming
INJURIES
Richmond: Nil
Hawthorn: Nil
Reports: Nil
Crowd: TBC at Swinburne Centre