Sophie Conway will need to prove her fitness for Brisbane's first final

Sophie Conway leaves the field during Brisbane's match against Euro-Yroke in week 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE is hopeful 2023 All-Australian Sophie Conway will be fit and available for next week's qualifying final, despite finishing her side's week 10 win on the bench due to a shoulder injury.

Late in Sunday's win over Euro-Yroke, Conway, who had been arguably the Lions' best on the day with 27 disposals and two goals, landed heavily on her right shoulder, grabbing at the joint before punching the RSEA Park surface and coming from the ground.

"They told me it's nothing major," Brisbane coach Craig Starcevich said post-game.

"Those types of things, you might end up with a low-grade AC sprain, which is sort of move on. So, hopefully that's all it is."

Starcevich did admit that a few of his charges were "beaten up" in the physical win over the Saints.

"Nothing major, but it was a tough game physically, which is actually good preparation coming into high pressure games that finals are. So from that aspect, I'm sure they will be fine and get going again.

"But as far as our list goes, we had 29 available this weekend, which is super."

The Lions were in the box seat to snatch a potential home final next week by gaining enough percentage to knock Hawthorn out of second place, but a three-goal final quarter from the Saints put paid to the surge.

It means they will travel back to Victoria for its qualifying final next week, but being on the road is a positive in their eyes.

"Our team actually prefer (the travel), to be honest. They get away and perform pretty well when they're on the road in most cases," Starcevich said.

"Exciting November coming up, and we've sort of kicked off on the right step."

For Euro-Yroke coach Nick Dal Santo, gaining that last-quarter momentum was an important step toward growth in 2025.

"There was no need for us to try and save the game. I mean, we had the breeze in the last quarter as well, as we did in the second, so we really wanted to work on the game," Dal Santo said.

"I said last week, we only get to play 11 times, we don't want to waste any of those moments."

AFLW pioneer Steph Chiocci was also chaired from the ground having retired after nine seasons in the competition, two of which were with the Saints. Unfortunately, she was unable to take to the field this year as she worked back from an ACL injury suffered last season.

"People from the outside may look at us getting Steph and thinking it didn't work, she only played five games and about a minute and a half of footy (for us). But what she does Monday to Friday was one of the biggest reasons we were so keen to get her," Dal Santo said.

"The on-field stuff was almost a bonus on top of that ... I didn't expect her to do her ACL, crap happens, and it did to her unfortunately. But her football knowledge and the way she invests in her teammates, she gives so much more than she gets back."