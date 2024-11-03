Isabel Dawes and Lily Postlethwaite celebrate Brisbane's win over Sydney in round nine, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

REIGNING premier Brisbane enjoyed the easiest fixture of the 2024 NAB AFLW season, while Fremantle overcame a more difficult draw than expected to finish in the top eight.

At the start of the season, AFL.com.au calculated the expected degree of difficulty of each club's fixture by tallying the 2023 finishing positions of the teams each club was due to play, with a lower number meaning a harder draw.

The Lions were expected to have the fourth-hardest draw, with a degree of difficulty of 94. But they have ended up with the easiest, with a degree of difficulty of 124, having played just two fellow finalists from their 11 games.

Six of Brisbane's opponents played finals last year, but Melbourne, Gold Coast, Geelong and Sydney all missed the eight this year.

Hawthorn, which finished 14th in 2023, also benefitted from an easier draw than expected as it finished second.

The Dockers, on the other hand, were expected to have the easiest draw of all but ended up with the ninth easiest as they finished in fifth place with eight wins from their 11 games.

The Demons and Cats, who both missed finals in 2024 having finished in the eight last year, and Adelaide had the hardest fixtures of all teams this season.

* The expected degree of difficulty was calculated by adding the 2023 finishing positions of the teams a club plays. A low total score means a club has a tougher fixture; a high total score means an easier fixture.

* The actual degree of difficulty was calculated by adding the 2024 ladder positions of the teams a club played. A low total score means a club has a tougher fixture; a high total score means an easier fixture.

 

Actual degree of difficulty

Expected degree of difficulty

Difference

Melbourne

85

91

Harder by 6

Adelaide

89

98

Harder by 9

Geelong

89

90

Harder by 1

Carlton

90

103

Harder by 13

St Kilda

98

108

Harder by 10

Greater Western Sydney

101

117

Harder by 16

West Coast

103

116

Harder by 13

Collingwood

103

108

Harder by 5

Gold Coast

104

98

Easier by 6

Fremantle

105

121

Harder by 16

North Melbourne

106

89

Easier by 17

Essendon

108

102

Easier by 6

Western Bulldogs

109

110

Harder by 1

Richmond

111

110

Easier by 1

Sydney

116

103

Easier by 13

Port Adelaide

118

118

As expected

Hawthorn

123

107

Easier by 16

Brisbane

124

94

Easier by 30

Number of finalists faced in 2024

7 – Carlton, Melbourne
6 – Adelaide, Geelong, St Kilda, West Coast
5 – Collingwood, Gold Coast, GWS, North Melbourne, Western Bulldogs
4 – Essendon, Fremantle, Port Adelaide, Richmond, Sydney
3 – Hawthorn
2 – Brisbane