Which teams ended up with the hardest and easiest draws in 2024?

Isabel Dawes and Lily Postlethwaite celebrate Brisbane's win over Sydney in round nine, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

REIGNING premier Brisbane enjoyed the easiest fixture of the 2024 NAB AFLW season, while Fremantle overcame a more difficult draw than expected to finish in the top eight.

At the start of the season, AFL.com.au calculated the expected degree of difficulty of each club's fixture by tallying the 2023 finishing positions of the teams each club was due to play, with a lower number meaning a harder draw.

The Lions were expected to have the fourth-hardest draw, with a degree of difficulty of 94. But they have ended up with the easiest, with a degree of difficulty of 124, having played just two fellow finalists from their 11 games.

Six of Brisbane's opponents played finals last year, but Melbourne, Gold Coast, Geelong and Sydney all missed the eight this year.

Hawthorn, which finished 14th in 2023, also benefitted from an easier draw than expected as it finished second.

Hawthorn celebrates a goal during its clash against Richmond in round 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The Dockers, on the other hand, were expected to have the easiest draw of all but ended up with the ninth easiest as they finished in fifth place with eight wins from their 11 games.

The Demons and Cats, who both missed finals in 2024 having finished in the eight last year, and Adelaide had the hardest fixtures of all teams this season.

* The expected degree of difficulty was calculated by adding the 2023 finishing positions of the teams a club plays. A low total score means a club has a tougher fixture; a high total score means an easier fixture.

* The actual degree of difficulty was calculated by adding the 2024 ladder positions of the teams a club played. A low total score means a club has a tougher fixture; a high total score means an easier fixture.

Actual degree of difficulty Expected degree of difficulty Difference Melbourne 85 91 Harder by 6 Adelaide 89 98 Harder by 9 Geelong 89 90 Harder by 1 Carlton 90 103 Harder by 13 St Kilda 98 108 Harder by 10 Greater Western Sydney 101 117 Harder by 16 West Coast 103 116 Harder by 13 Collingwood 103 108 Harder by 5 Gold Coast 104 98 Easier by 6 Fremantle 105 121 Harder by 16 North Melbourne 106 89 Easier by 17 Essendon 108 102 Easier by 6 Western Bulldogs 109 110 Harder by 1 Richmond 111 110 Easier by 1 Sydney 116 103 Easier by 13 Port Adelaide 118 118 As expected Hawthorn 123 107 Easier by 16 Brisbane 124 94 Easier by 30

Number of finalists faced in 2024

7 – Carlton, Melbourne

6 – Adelaide, Geelong, St Kilda, West Coast

5 – Collingwood, Gold Coast, GWS, North Melbourne, Western Bulldogs

4 – Essendon, Fremantle, Port Adelaide, Richmond, Sydney

3 – Hawthorn

2 – Brisbane