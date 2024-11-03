Walyalup v Western Bulldogs

WALYALUP will take momentum into its first home final since 2020 after grinding out an impressive 14-point win against the in-form Western Bulldogs at Fremantle Oval on Sunday.

The Dockers had fifth place secured before the start of Sunday's clash, but they put a high price on winning form and notched a third straight victory with the 4.11 (35) to 3.3 (21) triumph, with attention now turning to an elimination final against Essendon on Saturday.

Leading by five points at the last change in the final home-and-away game of the season, the impressive Dockers kicked the only goal of the fourth quarter in a wayward kicking performance, but they have a game in very good order otherwise.

They played a high-pressure brand and dominated forward entries 40-16, with their ability to link up between the midfield and half-forward the missing ingredient as they prepare for the club's first AFLW final in three seasons.

Ruck Mim Strom was simply outstanding in a best afield performance, finishing with a career-high 30 disposals and eight clearances, taking her game to a new level ahead of the Dockers' finals campaign.

Aisling McCarthy (29, eight clearances and 10 inside 50s) was highly influential, with midfield sidekicks Gabbie Newton (18 and three clearances) and Dana East (18 and six) also excellent around stoppages as the Dockers controlled the clearances 42-21.

The Dockers got the upper hand in play quickly on Sunday and should have been able to establish an early lead if not for their inefficiency, kicking three behinds for the opening quarter.

The Bulldogs, by contrast, defended well and then pounced for quick stoppage goals through Isabelle Pritchard and Heidi Woodley to snatch a 10-point lead at the first break despite having far fewer opportunities to go forward.

Walyalup continued to dominate large periods of the game in the second term and finally got some reward for their effort, going inside 50 a massive 15 times to two for the quarter as Ebony Antonio and Tunisha Kikoak capitalised.

With McCarthy central to everything the Dockers were doing and Strom getting on top of Edmonds around the ground, they built a six-point lead at half-time.

Their inability to completely capitalise on their dominance left the door ajar, however, and the Bulldogs were able to stay in the game through the third term, only conceding one goal through a protected area 50m penalty.



They were near enough if good enough at the final change, but the Dockers proved they mean business and ensured they can take a winning edge into finals.

Edmonds challenge lifts Strom again

Walyalup star Mim Strom has done it all in the ruck this season, but she faced a stiff challenge at stoppages from imposing Bulldogs ruck Alice Edmonds. The result? Strom headed to the outside and found a way to dominate this game through general play with her contested marking, sharp hands and ability to rack up disposals, finishing with a career-high 30. Her eight clearances were also a career-high against an opponent who brought plenty to the contest. Edmonds finished with 34 hit-outs to take the points in that indicator, but simply came up against a young star at the top of her game.

Replacement forward building

Tunisha Kikoak was signed by the Dockers as a replacement player for Kiara Bowers this season, with the Tasmanian bringing versatility and an ability to play as a tall defender, ruck or forward. It is in the latter where she has thrived, particularly since the injury to key target Aine Tighe, kicking six goals in the past seven games. On Sunday, she showcased her booming set shot kick, lining up from beyond 40m in the second quarter and thumping home the Dockers' second goal with ease. The Tasmanian shapes as a valuable player in the upcoming finals campaign and beyond.

Next up

The Dockers knew the scenario heading into Sunday's match, with a home match-up against eighth-placed Essendon looming in the opening week of finals. It will be the Dockers' first final since season seven, and their first at home since beating Gold Coast in 2020 before that season was abandoned without a premier due to the pandemic. The Bulldogs' year comes to an end without finals, but they produced some impressive late-season performances.

WALYALUP 0.3 2.7 3.8 4.11 (35)

WESTERN BULLDOGS 2.1 2.1 3.3 3.3 (21)

GOALS

Walyalup: Antonio, Kauffman, Kikoak, Mulholland

Western Bulldogs: Hartwig, Pritchard, Webster

BEST

Walyalup: Strom, McCarthy, East, Newton, Pugh, O'Driscoll

Western Bulldogs: Pritchard, Edmonds, Fitzgerald, Grant, Gorham, Kimber

INJURIES

Walyalup: Nil

Western Bulldogs: Nil

Crowd: 2,520 at Fremantle Oval