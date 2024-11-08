The W Show team discusses how the Bombers will handle being without two of their key players against the Dockers

Bonnie Toogood during the AFLW R1 match between Essendon and Fremantle at Windy Hill on August 31, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON will be hoping to secure its maiden AFLW finals victory on Saturday against Fremantle, but will have to do so without its two most important players.

Ruck Steph Wales tore her ACL two weeks ago, while co-captain and spearhead Bonnie Toogood was ruled out at the start of the week with a syndesmosis/ankle injury.

While the ruck looms as a serious hole, at least the Bombers have had experience covering for Toogood, who missed five games with an MCL injury earlier this season.

Key defender Ellyse Gamble was swung forward to good effect earlier this year, kicking six goals, and Jacqui Vogt can provide a strong presence in attack.

One difference this time around is the fitness of draftee key forward Emily Gough, who was also injured at the same time as Toogood at the start of the season.

The 18-year-old from the Sandringham Dragons was included in Essendon's 21 for Saturday's game, her fifth at the top level.

"I think that's a really important part of the Bombers having an important finals campaign is that they have been able to play and plan without Bonnie," Melbourne premiership player Lily Mithen told The W Show.

"Obviously a terrible loss and really hard to go without their leader and best player, so it will be a challenge, but it's a good thing they've had to play and plan without her earlier this year."

Sophie Alexander is another who can be versatile in just where she plays as a forward (deep or pushing up the ground), but will also be required to provide ruck support for Matilda Dyke, who is replacing Wales.

"In [Wales'] place, the Bombers have been fielding Matilda Dyke, who's nominally a winger, so it's a fair task," Sarah Black said.

Matilda Dyke warms up before Essendon's clash against West Coast in round two, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

"At least she'll have the tank to run with Strom, but it'll be a fair task around the ground."

Mithen said Dyke has a huge challenge ahead, coming up against in-form star and "serious threat" Mim Strom.

"That’s the thing, it's her agility at ground level and the way she moves around the ground. It's like she's an inside mid," Mithen said.

"She works so hard, she uses the footy really well, but also gets in the position at the right time to take those contested grabs to play offence."