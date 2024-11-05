Sophie Alexander poses during Essendon's 2024 team photo day at the NEC Hangar. Picture: AFL Photos

AMID injury and instability across Essendon's forward line this year, Sophie Alexander has been one constant.

Since arriving at the Bombers in 2022, Alexander has established herself as an important cog in the club's attacking machine. She doesn't necessarily have to be the leading goalkicker to have an impact, instead her ability to connect teammates in the front half is her best asset.

Standing on the Ikon Park deck after a week 10 win over Carlton, one that secured Essendon's place in finals, Alexander is still a ball of energy. She boasts wicked tan lines from her signature dual shoulder tape, and is excitable at the opportunity to talk about which of her teammates played well that evening.

That enthusiasm toward her teammates' performances exemplifies the forward's attitude to footy. She's not interested in being the star, instead she wants to lift up those around her, which includes setting someone up in front of goal, or doing the unrewarded tough act to release someone else.

'Role player' is not a dirty phrase.

"Early in my career, one of my big work ons was consistency," Alexander told AFL.com.au.

Sophie Alexander in action during the match between Essendon and North Melbourne at Windy Hill in week eight, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"I think a lot of it comes down to just concentration for me, no word of a lie. But the reason I play footy is because it's a team game. You can't do anything on your own, so I actually love that role.

"I'm always happy to go and block for someone. Let them do all the hard work. I don't care, I'll probably celebrate more than them," she finished with a laugh.

Her experience and ability have been arguably more crucial this year, as two important Bombers have been cruelled by injury heading into finals.

Co-captain Bonnie Toogood missed more than a month in the middle of the season with a knee injury, and will now be absent from finals due to a fresh ankle concern. Meanwhile No.1 ruck Steph Wales (whose nickname is 'Killer') is set for a long layoff with an ACL rupture.

Up forward, in Toogood's absence, Alexander's strength in the air increases in value, while she is also being used in a secondary ruck role. She is also offering a supporting hand to Matilda Dyke, who has been brought in to replace Wales.

"I had been doing a bit of back-up for Steph in previous weeks. Obviously, we're all devastated for her, she's taken it like an absolute champion," Alexander said.

"But someone like 'Myke' (Dyke), who's been shadowing her, they're doing vision all the time, she's just seamlessly fitted in."

The devastation of injury creates opportunity, and it also speaks to the club's culture that you're "brave for the team", whether that's on the field or off it.

"The way 'Killer' has just attacked the whole week has been insane, for a 21-year-old to have that maturity, it's team first," Alexander said of Wales.

"It makes us walk taller, it brings us together as a group, as much as you don't want it to happen."

Essendon has countered that frustrating run with injury with a developing bottom-end, blooding young talent throughout the season. Last year's priority signing Amy Gaylor is just one of those youngsters who has come in and cemented her place in the side.

Gaylor kicked her first career goal in that important win over Carlton, but Alexander's eyes lit up at a different moment from the teenager.

"Do you know what? I actually don't care too much about the goal, I mean, I do, but she did this mark on the wing," Alexander said, enthusiastically pointing to the place on the field.

"That's all I can think about for her game. I was like, if that was me, I would be dying, I'd be looking for Mum."

Nevertheless, "the vibe is up" because the Bombers will play a second finals series in as many years, in just their third season in the League.

And if the club is to break a finals victory drought that spans back to before five of its AFLW players were born, it is role players like Sophie Alexander who will make that happen.