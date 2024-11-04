Jenna Richardson, Taylor Smith, Jasmine Garner and Mim Strom. Pictures: AFL Photos

IT HAS been one of the most exciting AFLW seasons we've ever seen, and the stars of the show have shone brightly.

Selecting an All-Australian side is always tough, and this year is no exception.

From dour defenders to fantastic forwards and midfield maestros, there's plenty of talent as AFL.com.au picked its All-Australian side ahead of the finals series.

Headlining the team is Adelaide midfielder Ebony Marinoff, who was easily the biggest lock for this side after a scintillating campaign that has her favourite to win the AFLW best and fairest.

Marinoff has averaged 30.4 disposals (first in the competition), 12.4 tackles (first) and 6.5 clearances (fourth) a game this season, spearheading the Crows to yet another top-four berth.

Alongside the Crows co-captain is North Melbourne's dynamic duo Jasmine Garner and Ash Riddell. Riddell has been an absolute ball-magnet again this season, averaging 29 touches a game, while Garner continues to dominate as well, averaging 25.8 disposals and 1.2 goals a game.

Jasmine Garner in action during North Melbourne's clash against Gold Coast in round 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

On the wings are Brisbane duo Ally Anderson and Sophie Conway. Anderson has been ultra-consistent again this year and is a crucial cog to Craig Starcevich's midfield mix, as is Conway, who has put together a career-best year after securing her first All-Australian blazer last year.

Fremantle ruck Mim Strom leads the line after a breakout season under Lisa Webb. Strom leads the League's rucks in almost every key statistical category including disposals (16), tackles (6.5), marks (3.9) and hitouts (35.5).

The forward half is headlined by joint leading goalkickers Aishling Moloney and Taylor Smith, who booted 21 goals apiece this year. Moloney has developed into one of the best players in the competition and is a nightmare match-up for opposition coaches, while Smith has flourished this year and taken her game to another level.

Adelaide tall Caitlin Gould has also been included off the back of another strong campaign, kicking 17 goals with her aerial prowess a real feature of her game this year.

Caitlin Gould celebrates kicking a goal during the match between Geelong and Kuwarna at GMHBA Stadium in week 10, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Melbourne captain Kate Hore has continued to show why she is a star of the competition, and we simply couldn't overlook the talents of West Coast jet Ella Roberts. Roberts has thrived under the tutelage of coach Daisy Pearce this season, becoming a dangerous gamebreaker for the Eagles. She has increased her averaged disposals to 21.4 a game and has also booted six goals this year.

In defence, Hawthorn duo Jenna Richardson and Tilly Lucas-Rodd have been excellent. Lucas-Rodd has starred in a new role off half-back for the Hawks where they have used their pinpoint ball use and creativity to great effect. Richardson's aerial ability has been on show for all to see, leading the competition for marks as she hunts her maiden All-Australian blazer.

Brisbane skipper Bre Koenen just keeps on keeping on and is so important to the Lions' defensive set-up, while Essendon recruit Maddi Gay has been one of the best finds of the year. Having crossed from Melbourne in the off-season, Gay has starred for Natalie Wood's team this year, putting up career-high numbers for disposals (20.2) and marks (4.9).

Fremantle's Emma O'Driscoll could be in line for back-to-back honours after another strong campaign, where she has led the competition for intercept possessions.

Emma O'Driscoll in action during Walyalup's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round nine, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

On the interchange bench is Richmond superstar Mon Conti, who has been at the forefront of Richmond's resurgence up the ladder. Gold Coast midfield beast Charlie Rowbottom has also gotten the nod, as has Hawthorn midfield recruit Eliza West, who has had a career-best season in her new colours.

Her Hawthorn teammate Aileen Gilroy booted 14 goals and created plenty of headaches for opposition coaches, while Aisling McCarthy relished a fresh start out west. McCarthy also had a career-best season, putting up personal-best numbers for disposals (22.3), tackles (7.9) and clearances (4.5).

But who were the unlucky names to miss out?

Up-and-coming Brisbane midfielder Isabel Dawes has taken her game to another level in 2024, while Essendon ball-magnet Maddy Prespakis has also put together another strong campaign.

Maddy Prespakis celebrates a goal during Essendon's clash with Gold Coast in AFLW week seven, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Melbourne's Eliza McNamara had a strong season as a mainstay in the Demons' onball brigade, while Adelaide forward Danielle Ponter has also had flashes of brilliance.

North Melbourne duo Alice O'Loughlin and Kate Shierlaw have had impressive campaigns, while in defence Charlotte Thomas, Brenna Tarrant and Harriet Cordner have been strong contributors for the Eagles, Swans and Blues respectively.

2024 AFL.com.au All-Australian team

B: Bre Koenen (Brisbane), Jenna Richardson (Hawthorn)

HB: Emma O'Driscoll (Fremantle), Maddison Gay (Essendon), Tilly Lucas-Rodd (Hawthorn)

C: Ally Anderson (Brisbane), Ash Riddell (North Melbourne), Sophie Conway (Brisbane)

HF: Kate Hore (Melbourne), Aishling Moloney (Geelong), Ella Roberts (West Coast)

F: Caitlin Gould (Adelaide), Taylor Smith (Brisbane)

Foll: Mim Strom (Fremantle), Ebony Marinoff (Adelaide), Jasmine Garner (North Melbourne)

Int: Mon Conti (Richmond), Charlie Rowbottom (Gold Coast), Aileen Gilroy (Hawthorn), Eliza West (Hawthorn), Aisling McCarthy (Fremantle)