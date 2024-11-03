Bonnie Toogood will not play again this season due to an ankle injury

Bonnie Toogood leaves the ground with an injury during the AFLW R10 match between Essendon and Carlton at Ikon Park on November 2, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

STAR Essendon forward Bonnie Toogood will miss the rest of the NAB AFLW season due to an ankle injury.

Toogood was in tears after injuring her ankle during the early stages of Essendon's 36-point win over Carlton on Saturday night.

Scans have since confirmed a syndesmosis injury which is a massive blow to Essendon’s finals campaign.

"We are shattered for Bonnie after she suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter of Saturday's game against the Blues," club medico Megan Smith said.

"After an initial assessment, we decided it was best not to have Bonnie return to the field in order to give her the best chance to play should we make the finals. However, scans yesterday confirmed she had suffered a high-grade two syndesmosis injury in her ankle.

"We will seek further advice from a surgeon. However, the recovery time for this type of injury is usually around five weeks, which means Bonnie will miss the remainder of our finals series."

Toogood has had an interrupted 2024 campaign after suffering an MCL injury earlier in the season.

Elizabeth Keaney and Bonnie Toogood celebrate a goal during the match between the Western Bulldogs and Essendon at Mission Whitten Oval in week seven, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

"It's been a challenging year for Bonnie after suffering an MCL injury earlier in the season," Smith said. "However, we know how determined and dedicated Bonnie is and that she'll get stuck into her rehab to ensure she returns even stronger in 2025. While we are sad she won't be on the field for our finals campaign, we know her leadership will still be incredibly important to the side."

On Sunday, Toogood said she was feeling optimistic as she waited for scan results.

"The ankle just got caught under me for a second there as I grabbed the footy and I dished off the handball," Toogood told Fox Sports.

"It is feeling a lot better. As you can see when I was on the bench, I was emotional because I was in a little bit of pain and concerned as well.

"But today it is feeling better. I've already done multiple ice buckets, 20 minutes on, 20 minutes off. I'm a good healer.

Bonnie Toogood embraces Maddy Prespakis during week five, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

"I've had scans. We're waiting for the report.

"But I'll do everything within my power. I will leave no stone unturned to make sure that I put myself up for a chance."

Essendon will take on Fremantle in a cut-throat elimination final at Fremantle Oval on Saturday night as the Bombers bid to win the club's first final since 2004.

The Bombers haven't won a final in either competition since the men's team beat Melbourne by five points in an elimination final 20 years ago.

The men's team have lost seven finals since then, with the women's team losing to Geelong by 18 points in last year's elimination final.

Dockers coach Lisa Webb is hopeful star defender Ash Brazill (ankle) will be able to face Essendon.

"We've got to get through the next six days, but I'm confident," Webb said.

"I just tell her she has to put her feet up and not chase her kids around."