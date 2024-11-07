The final three weeks of votes for the AFLCA's champion player award are in and the winner has been decided

Ebony Marinoff leads Adelaide out onto the field ahead of week two, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

EBONY Marinoff has capped off a career-best season with her maiden AFL Coaches Association AFLW Champion Player of the Year award.

The Adelaide co-captain is the third Crow to have been recognised in eight seasons (there was no count in 2017), following in the footsteps of club champions Chelsea Randall (2018) and Erin Phillips (2019).

Marinoff polled five votes against Geelong in the final round of the season to secure a 12-vote lead over second-placed Jasmine Garner, who has won the past two counts.

The Crow held a nine-vote lead over Ash Riddell before an embargo was put on the final three weeks of voting. Riddell polled 15 of 30 votes to finish the year, slipping further behind Marinoff and Garner (20 votes each) to end third, Marinoff sealing the win before the final round.

Perennial poller Ally Anderson finished fourth, with Eliza West's move to Hawthorn having paid off in spades, securing fifth spot in her first season at her new club.

Fremantle star ruck Mim Strom was the only non-inside midfielder to finish in the top 10.

Marinoff is now strong favourite to take out the AFLW best and fairest award, which will be announced on November 25.

She averaged 30.4 disposals, 12.4 tackles and 6.5 clearances in the home and away season, kicking three goals in her 11 games.

"Ebony has performed to an incredibly high level this season to win her first AFLCA AFLW Champion Player of the Year Award. To poll votes in every match and three perfect 10s is an amazing effort," AFLCA CEO Alistair Nicholson said.

"The coaches have a unique perspective on what succeeds in each of the games, which combined with the thought that goes into allocating the votes, makes this one of the most prestigious of all the individual awards."

Ebony Marinoff is tackled by Bec Beeson during Adelaide's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round seven, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

FINAL LEADERBOARD

1 Ebony Marinoff (ADEL) - 91 votes

2 Jasmine Garner (NMFC) - 79

3 Ashleigh Riddell (NMFC) - 77

4 Ally Anderson (BL) - 66

5 Eliza West (HAW) - 60

6 Monique Conti (RICH) - 58

7 Mim Strom (FRE) - 58

8 Charlie Rowbottom (GCFC) - 52

9 Aisling McCarthy (FRE) - 51

10 Georgia Nanscawen (ESS) - 50

AFLCA AFLW CHAMPION PLAYER OF THE YEAR AWARD WINNERS

2024: Ebony Marinoff (Adelaide)

2023: Jasmine Garner (North Melbourne)

2022 (S7): Jasmine Garner (North Melbourne)

2022 (S6): Emily Bates (Brisbane)

2021: Kiara Bowers (Fremantle)

2020: Jasmine Garner (North Melbourne)

2019: Erin Phillips (Adelaide)

2018: Emma Kearney (Western Bulldogs)

2018: Chelsea Randall (Adelaide)

Week eight

Carlton v Western Bulldogs

10 Isabelle Pritchard WB

8 Jess Fitzgerald WB

5 Dom Carruthers WB

4 Deanna Berry WB

3 Sarah Hartwig WB

Port Adelaide v St Kilda

9 Shineah Goody PORT

8 Abbey Dowrick PORT

6 Matilda Scholz PORT

3 Amelie Borg PORT

2 Ebony O'Dea PORT

2 Ashleigh Saint PORT

Hawthorn v Greater Western Sydney

10 Emily Bates HAW

7 Aileen Gilroy HAW

4 Jasmine Fleming HAW

3 Tilly Lucas-Rodd HAW

3 Alyce Parker GWS

2 Mattea Breed HAW

1 Tarni Evans GWS

Sydney v Gold Coast

10 Claudia Whitfort GCFC

8 Sofia Hurley SYD

6 Charlie Rowbottom GCFC

4 Jacqueline Dupuy GCFC

1 Lucy McEvoy SYD

1 Elise Barwick GCFC

Melbourne v Richmond

10 Alyssa Bannan MELB

8 Eilish Sheerin RICH

6 Kate Hore MELB

2 Poppy Kelly RICH

2 Olivia Purcell MELB

1 Tahlia Gillard MELB

1 Georgia Gall MELB

West Coast v Fremantle

9 Mim Strom FRE

8 Isabella Lewis WCE

7 Gabby Newton FRE

2 Aisling McCarthy FRE

2 Emma O'Driscoll FRE

2 Zoe Wakfer WCE

Geelong v Brisbane

9 Nina Morrison GEEL

7 Anna Rose Kennedy GEEL

7 Georgie Prespakis GEEL

4 Charlotte Mullins BL

2 Aishling Moloney GEEL

1 Julia Crockett-Grills GEEL

Essendon v North Melbourne

9 Kate Shierlaw NMFC

5 Jasmine Garner NMFC

4 Mia King NMFC

4 Ashleigh Riddell NMFC

3 Tahlia Randall NMFC

3 Maddison Gay ESS

2 Amy Smith NMFC

Collingwood v Adelaide

10 Ebony Marinoff ADEL

7 Anne Hatchard ADEL

6 Caitlin Gould ADEL

5 Sarah Rowe COLL

1 Taylah Levy ADEL

1 Ruby Schleicher COLL

Week nine

Hawthorn v Melbourne

10 Lucy Wales HAW

7 Jasmine Fleming HAW

4 Eliza West HAW

3 Emily Bates HAW

2 Sinead Goldrick MELB

2 Tyla Hanks MELB

1 Tilly Lucas-Rodd HAW

1 Eliza McNamara MELB

Adelaide v North Melbourne

10 Jasmine Garner NMFC

8 Kate Shierlaw NMFC

5 Ebony Marinoff ADEL

3 Ashleigh Riddell NMFC

3 Danielle Ponter ADEL

1 Chelsea Biddell ADEL

Greater Western Sydney v Fremantle

10 Aisling McCarthy FRE

6 Orlagh Lally FRE

4 Eilish O'Dowd GWS

4 Mim Strom FRE

3 Emma O'Driscoll FRE

2 Katherine Smith GWS

1 Alyce Parker GWS

Gold Coast v Port Adelaide

10 Abbey Dowrick PORT

6 Charlie Rowbottom GCFC

6 Niamh McLaughlin GCFC

3 Amelie Borg PORT

3 Molly Brooksby PORT

2 Matilda Scholz PORT

West Coast v Geelong

10 Aishling Moloney GEEL

8 Georgie Prespakis GEEL

5 Ella Roberts WCE

5 Beth Schilling WCE

1 Mikayla Bowen GEEL

1 Rachel Kearns GEEL

Essendon v Richmond

9 Eilish Sheerin RICH

9 Georgia Nanscawen ESS

6 Bonnie Toogood ESS

2 Maddison Gay ESS

2 Monique Conti RICH

1 Katie Brennan RICH

1 Madison Prespakis ESS

Western Bulldogs v St Kilda

10 Jess Fitzgerald WB

6 Isabelle Pritchard WB

6 Jesse Tawhiao-Wardlaw STK

4 Deanna Berry WB

2 Elisabeth Georgostathis WB

1 Nicola Stevens STK

1 Alice Edmonds WB

Collingwood v Carlton

10 Keeley Sherar CARL

4 Abbie McKay CARL

4 Mikala Cann COLL

3 Harriet Cordner CARL

3 Mimi Hill CARL

2 Ruby Schleicher COLL

2 Dayna Finn CAR

1 Jess Good CARL

1 Jordyn Allen COLL

Brisbane v Sydney

10 Isabel Dawes BL

6 Sophie Conway BL

5 Ally Anderson BL

4 Natalie Grider BL

3 Jade Ellenger BL

1 Taylor Smith BL

1 Charlotte Mullins BL

Week 10

Geelong v Adelaide

8 Georgie Prespakis GEEL

6 Caitlin Gould ADEL

5 Ebony Marinoff ADEL

4 Rachel Kearns GEEL

3 Nina Morrison GEEL

2 Zoe Prowse ADEL

2 Chelsea Biddell ADEL

Melbourne v Collingwood

10 Eliza McNamara MELB

8 Kate Hore MELB

6 Brittany Bonnici COLL

3 Olivia Purcell MELB

2 Tyla Hanks MELB

1 Megan Fitzsimon MELB

Sydney v West Coast

9 Laura Gardiner SYD

5 Sofia Hurley SYD

4 Bella Smith SYD

3 Tanya Kennedy SYD

3 Montana Ham SYD

2 Cynthia Hamilton SYD

2 Rebecca Privatelli SYD

1 Charlotte Thomas WCE

1 Abbygail Bushby WCE

North Melbourne v Gold Coast

8 Ashleigh Riddell NMFC

8 Alice O'Loughlin NMFC

5 Jasmine Garner NMFC

3 Emma King NMFC

2 Libby Birch NMFC

2 Mia King NMFC

1 Sarah Wright NMFC

1 Claudia Whitfort GCFC

Carlton v Essendon

10 Maddison Gay ESS

7 Georgia Nanscawen ESS

4 Keeley Sherar CARL

3 Georgia Gee ESS

2 Bess Keaney ESS

2 Madeleine Guerin CARL

1 Amelia Radford ESS

1 Amy Gaylor ESS

St Kilda v Brisbane

10 Sophie Conway BL

8 Ally Anderson BL

6 Isabel Dawes BL

2 Jesse Tawhiao-Wardlaw STK

2 Orla O'Dwyer BL

1 Breanna Koenen BL

1 Catherine Svarc BL

Richmond v Hawthorn

9 Eliza West HAW

8 Greta Bodey HAW

7 Monique Conti RICH

2 Aine McDonagh HAW

2 Tamara Smith HAW

1 Kaitlyn Ashmore HAW

1 Bethany Lynch RICH

Port Adelaide v Greater Western Sydney

10 Rebecca Beeson GWS

7 Eilish O'Dowd GWS

5 Maria Moloney PORT

4 Alyce Parker GWS

2 Zarlie Goldsworthy GWS

1 Ashleigh Saint PORT

1 Cambridge McCormick GWS

Fremantle v Western Bulldogs

10 Mim Strom FRE

8 Aisling McCarthy FRE

4 Dana East FRE

3 Isabella Grant WB

2 Isabelle Pritchard WB

2 Elisabeth Georgostathis WB

1 Gabby Newton FRE