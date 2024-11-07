Alice O'Loughlin celebrates a goal during the match between North Melbourne and Sydney at North Hobart Oval in week seven, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

WHEN North Melbourne gets the ball out the back in space, Alice O'Loughlin says her eyes light up.

The small forward is in her fifth AFLW season, and it's a career-best edition, kicking 14 goals from her 10 games so far.

With a finals series to come, it's already double last year's output of seven goals from 13 matches.

"I'm lucky, because due to our talent in the back half and our mids, it happens quite a bit. I just start licking my lips, because it's great to play in a team like this. I'm so lucky to be alongside so many talented players," O'Loughlin told AFL.com.au.

"Our job is quite easy when that happens, because I just get to run the length of the field, really, and watch someone run in and kick a goal.

"I'm just thinking, 'Please everything go smoothly', and more often than not it does. We love playing like that, fun, exciting footy."

O'Loughlin's goal tally has rocketed due to her sheer consistency, going goalless in eight matches last year, but only four in 2024.

Like many young players, the 22-year-old's form has improved on the back of feeling more secure in her surroundings.

"It starts from two years back, when Sam Wright was our (line) coach. What am I doing when I am at my best?" O'Loughlin said.

"It's honing those things, and not letting the outside noise – whether that's the self-doubt, for example, which I've had my troubles with, because I always like to do my best – and when I'm making mistakes, I would normally just completely focus on that. It's always a work in process, I'm not perfect and won't be by the end of my career.

"So managing that, and literally just going out there and having fun, because that's when I'm playing my best.

"Marking has been one of my strengths, but I really wanted to grow that, because as a small forward, if you can have that in your game, you're doing well. I tried to work on that, get a bit bigger and stronger."

O'Loughlin spent years in the local park kicking the footy with older brothers Liam and Callum and dad Dan – crediting those hours with her skill development – and picking up the sport in earnest at 14 with the Kew Comets.

Around that, it was netball and basketball and rowing at school.

She's now playing in the most dangerous forward line in the country.

"I feel like this year, our mojo has all worked together, it's all clicked. I pinch myself sometimes, because I'm so lucky to be in a team with so many experienced stars that I can really just learn off," she said.

"It's helped me grow and develop as a player. But having the talls like Kate Shierlaw and Tahls (Randall) and Emma King, they're just absolute guns. Bel (Eddey), we got drafted together, so watching her grow and develop in all areas has been amazing. She's always killing it."

Tahlia Randall, Alice O'Loughlin and Kate Shierlaw during North Melbourne'S 2023 team photo day at Arden Street. Picture: AFL Photos

With its first two selections in the COVID-affected 2020 AFLW Draft, North Melbourne – already having midfielders to spare on its list – bucked convention and took not just one, but two small forwards in the top 22 picks – O'Loughlin and Eddey.

The pair were snapped up for their sharp kicking skills and footy smarts, and four years down the track, it has proven to be a canny decision.

"It's scary to think about being five seasons in, I am a veteran now. I guess each season, like when I got drafted at 18 coming out of school, it's a massive jump. You're still working out where you belong and all that jazz," O'Loughlin said.

"I've always been the type of person to take a while to adjust to my environment and feel comfortable in terms of finding my place. Then it was the confidence side of things, and each season building. I always felt I had the talent, and that I could make it, it's just about growing my game each year and making sure I'm doing my best."