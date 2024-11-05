The 2024 NAB AFLW Grand Final is set to be played at night

Brisbane players run onto the ground ahead of the match against the Western Bulldogs on September 18, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THE AFL is expected to confirm a first ever night Grand Final for this year's AFLW decider.

As revealed by AFL.com.au last week, AFLW clubs had been briefed that the League was considering a primetime Grand Final to decide this year's premiership team, with the League now expected to confirm its decision on Wednesday.

The game is set to be played from 7.30pm AEDT, though official details will only be confirmed after the Grand Final teams win through following preliminary final weekend.

The venue for the Grand Final remains unknown, given AFLW rules dictate it is hosted by the highest-ranked qualifier. Clubs became aware last Thursday that it was likely the showpiece event would be held under lights for the first time.

The AFL has been flexible in the timing of its AFLW Grand Finals across the competition's short eight-season history, with four so far held on a Saturday and three – including the last two – being hosted on a Sunday.

Players line up ahead of the qualifying final between Melbourne and Adelaide on November 4, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Last year's decider between North Melbourne and Brisbane was held at Ikon Park on a Sunday at 2.30pm AEDT, the latest start time across the AFLW's history so far but still in the traditional afternoon timeslot.

The AFL has explored the potential of a twilight or night Grand Final for its men's competition, but has only experimented with hosting its showpiece event under lights during Covid-19 interrupted campaigns in 2020 and 2021.

The 2020 Grand Final, hosted in Queensland, was played at night while the 2021 decider in Western Australia was played in a twilight spot at 5.15pm local time.