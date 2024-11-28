Power forward Tayla Harris looms as the most high-profile player up for grabs in the coming AFLW Trade Period

Tayla Harris in action during round four, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

HAWTHORN and Collingwood have emerged as the frontrunners for Melbourne superstar Tayla Harris, who now looms as the most high-profile player that could be set to move clubs during next week's AFLW Trade Period.

AFL.com.au understands a vastly improved Hawthorn, as well as this season's wooden-spooner Collingwood, have both met with Harris as they attempt to prise the goalkicking spearhead away from Melbourne.

The Demons remain locked in discussions with Harris' management as they attempt to retain the versatile forward, though have not yet reached a breakthrough in talks to secure the AFLW's best uncontracted player to a new deal.

Collingwood has a significant draft hand to potentially lure Harris, given it has picks No.1 and 19 to start this year's first ever national AFLW draft, and has recently been scouring the market to land a key forward as its highest priority later this year.

However, should they ultimately be successful in steering Harris away from the Demons, the Pies are considered extremely unlikely to make the coveted No.1 pick available in a trade.

Hawthorn is due to start the draft with the No.14 selection – which it could dangle to land Harris from a Melbourne side that is chasing early picks – and has marked the star forward as a target as it looks to build on its top-two finish this season.

A move elsewhere could see Harris playing for her fourth club in eight years, following previous stints at Brisbane and Carlton before crossing to Melbourne at the end of season 2021.

Harris, who missed the overwhelming majority of this season after undergoing shoulder surgery after round one, remains one of the AFLW competition's best and most marketable players.

Tayla Harris leaves the field with a trainer during the match between Geelong and Melbourne at GMHBA Stadium in round one, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

She was a crucial member of the Demons' premiership side in season seven and is also a four-time All-Australian, having earned blazers for her performances in 2017, 2018, 2020 and 2022 (season six).

Her potential departure from Melbourne could spark an otherwise quiet AFLW Trade Period, with Harris one of few high-profile players still uncontracted at her club ahead of next Thursday's player movement window opening.

Gold Coast superstar Charlie Rowbottom also remains unsigned and has attracted significant attention from rivals, though interested clubs remain of the belief the former No.1 pick will ultimately recommit at the Suns beyond this year.

As revealed by AFL.com.au earlier this month, the Western Bulldogs are also expected to retain important duo Ellie Blackburn and Alice Edmonds amid rival interest given both are under contract at the Whitten Oval.