Gold Coast is on the hunt for a new AFLW senior coach after parting ways with Cam Joyce

Cam Joyce speaks with his players during Gold Coast's clash against North Melbourne in AFLW round 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast has parted ways with its AFLW coach Cam Joyce.

Joyce has led the Suns for the last four seasons, guiding the club to the finals last year, but departs after a disappointing campaign where the team won just one game.

Gold Coast had been conducting a review into its women's football program in the aftermath of its season, which saw the club finish with a 1-9-1 record.

Joyce was contracted until the end of the 2026 season, having only signed an extension in June.

He took the reins of the Suns' women’s program in 2022 (season six), having previously held football administration roles at both North Melbourne and West Coast.

Gold Coast had a 15-23-3 record across his four AFLW seasons in charge, with an elimination final loss in 2023 the club's best showing.

Cameron Joyce before the AFLW First Elimination Final between Gold Coast and Sydney at Heritage Bank Stadium, November 11, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Suns CEO Mark Evans said it was a difficult decision but one that ultimately had to be made to ensure Gold Coast could catch up to the competition's pace-setters.

"Following a disappointing 2024 season, we have reviewed all aspects of our AFLW football program to identify how we can continue to improve our performance and ultimately achieve our mission of winning AFLW premierships," Evans said.

"In order to take those steps forward and compete against the best teams in the AFLW competition, we have decided the club would be best placed under the guidance of a new head coach."

The club will begin putting in place a process to select its new senior coach ahead of the official 2025 pre-season, which won't begin until midway through next year.

The annual AFLW trade period begins on Thursday, and the 2024 Telstra AFLW Draft will be held on Monday, December 16.