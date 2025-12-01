Ebony Antonio celebrates a goal during the match between Port Adelaide and Fremantle at Alberton Oval in round three, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

INAUGURAL AFLW star Ebony Antonio has called time on her AFLW career, after 70 games for Fremantle.

The 33-year-old announced her retirement at Fremantle's best and fairest on Thursday night, when she was also inducted as a Fremantle life member.

Antonio has been on the inactive list for 2025, after the birth of her first child, Bowie, with wife and fellow retired Fremantle player, Kara.

Antonio was recruited from Swan Districts in the WAWFL as a priority pick for Fremantle in 2016, ahead of the inaugural season of AFLW in 2017.

Beginning her career in the backline and on the wing, the utility took a swing forward later in her career where she became the club's leading goalkicker in 2022.

A club stalwart, Antonio went on to have a decorated career in purple, amassing a club best and fairest (2018), an All-Australian blazer (2018), and the Western Derby Medal in 2022.

Kara (left) and Ebony Antonio celebrate a win during round 10, season seven, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"'Epps' has shaped this club in so many ways, not just through the quality of her football, but through the person she is," Fremantle's head of AFLW Claire Heffernan said.

"She has been a role model, a leader, and one of the great competitors of our program.

"Her legacy will live on through the players she has influenced and the culture she helped build.

"We congratulate 'Epps' on an outstanding career and wish her, Kara and Bowie all the very best for the next chapter."