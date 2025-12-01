Gemma Bastiani, Sarah Black and Sophie Welsh break down the the NAB AFLW Grand Final on the W Download

Kangaroos players after winning the AFLW Grand Final between North Melbourne and Brisbane at Ikon Park, November 29, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S episode of the W Download, Gemma Bastiani, Sarah Black and Sophie Welsh chat all things AFLW Grand Final including what North Melbourne did so well, what went wrong for Brisbane, the standout players, and more.

EPISODE GUIDE

1:52 - A triumph for North Melbourne

3:40 - The brain fade that changed the game

5:18 - Eilish Sheerin's best on ground performance

7:20 - What went wrong for Brisbane?

10:10 - Belle Dawes a standout

15:30 - 2026 concessions for Greater Western Sydney, Gold Coast and Collingwood

