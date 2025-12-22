Melbourne has added to its off-field staff with an experienced player movement expert

Ned Guy during the 2018 AFL Trade Period. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE has appointed AFL player movement manager Ned Guy as the club's head of strategy.

The former Collingwood list manager and player agent will join Melbourne in the coming months in a newly created role at the Demons.

Guy joined the AFL early in 2022 to oversee the list management space across the competition, including free agency and the trade period, the AFL Draft, Rookie Draft, Mid-Season Rookie Draft and pre-season supplemental selection period.

That role also involved working alongside the League’s football operations, total player payments and compliance teams across both the AFL and AFLW competitions.

The AFL and Melbourne are currently on leave, but the Demons are expected to confirm the appointment before Christmas.

Melbourne has undergone a complete leadership overhaul in 2025, with Guy the latest key appointment this year.

Paul Guerra started as Melbourne CEO in August after landing the role earlier in the year, before the Demons appointed former Geelong captain Steven King as senior coach to replace Simon Goodwin.

Melbourne Football Club president, Brad Green, incoming head coach, Steven King and club CEO Paul Guerra speak to media during a press conference at the MCG on September 15, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Steven Smith officially started as Melbourne president earlier this month following the conclusion of the AFLW season, taking over from interim president Brad Green.

The new head of strategy role is set to work between the administration and the football department, which has been led by head of football Alan Richardson.

After being considered by other clubs for GM and list management roles in recent years, Guy will now return to clubland for a second stint.

Guy oversaw Collingwood’s aggressive list and salary cap reset in 2020 that led to the departures of Adam Treloar, Jaidyn Stephenson and Tom Phillips.

He copped scathing criticism in the immediate aftermath, but those decisions have since worked out for a club that won a premiership only a few years later.

Before arriving at the Magpies in 2017, Guy spent more than a decade working in player management at McDonald Sports Management with Alex McDonald and David Trotter.