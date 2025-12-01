Hawthorn players train at Waverley Park in August, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE is set to update members on its Caulfield Racecourse project at this month's Annual General Meeting as the Demons continue to assess Waverley Park as a stop-gap home.

The Demons have toured Waverley's facilities since Hawthorn vacated its base and the ground was purchased by the AFL, and have been weighing up using it as a new headquarters.

But Melbourne chief executive Paul Guerra told AFL.com.au on Monday the club's focus remained largely on its plans for Caulfield Racecourse and that suggestions the Demons could shift to Waverley in the New Year were premature.

He said the club had been investigating possible shorter-term options, which included Waverley, but the bulk of its work has remained on Caulfield as a destination for its new training and administration facility as the club continues on a decade-long search for a new base.

Melbourne Football Club president, Brad Green, incoming head coach, Steven King and club CEO Paul Guerra speak to media during a press conference at the MCG on September 15, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

There have been twists in the Demons' plans for Caulfield since its feasibility project was announced to build two ovals inside the racecourse as part of its headquarters, including switching sites for its proposed location within the precinct. But Melbourne remains focused on the upgrade to bring together its club in one spot, having been using a shared arrangement at the MCG, AAMI Park and Casey Fields.

An attraction of a shorter-term move to Waverley would be the ability to use two ovals – one at Waverley and also retaining the Casey option, with the two locations in closer proximity than the current split training homes of AAMI Park and Casey. The Caulfield option is considered some years away from development, should it progress.

The AFL bought Waverley this June ahead of the Hawks' move to the Kennedy Community Centre in Dingley, with hopes to use the ground as a centrepiece for the talent pathways and also for umpire trainings and community programs. The Oakleigh Chargers' under-18 program has been able to use the facility for training since Hawthorn's departure.

James Sicily and Prime Minister Anthony Albans during the Hawthorn Kennedy Community Centre Opening on November 17, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Melbourne will hold its AGM on Tuesday, December 16 at the MCG.

Richmond has also held talks with the AFL about Waverley as it uproots its program at the end of 2026 during the redevelopment of its Punt Road headquarters.

"Waverley Park is a live option for us. With the AFL purchasing that now, we have certainly put a stake in the ground with that. We have multiple options, but that is certainly a live option," Tigers chief executive Shane Dunne told AFL.com.au in August.

"We would move both programs, so the whole thing, for seven months. That way they are all at the one space, (the players) don't have to drive back for weights or anything else. Our absolute preference is to move the whole program for seven months. Both teams will have their off-seasons throughout that time, so it's not the full seven months.

"I suspect by the end of the year [we will make a decision] to give us time to make any alterations. There are a few options we are considering. Some other clubs did La Trobe Uni, but with Waverley it's not too far down the road. It is an existing elite facility, so it does make sense."