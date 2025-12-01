Toby Greene says the Giants can win the premiership, despite some of their senior stars missing chunks of the pre-season

Toby Greene] leads the Giants up the race ahead of the elimination final between Greater Western Sydney and Hawthorn at Engie Stadium on September 6, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney captain Toby Greene isn't lying awake at night wondering if he'll ever win a premiership.

That's because he's confident the Giants can finally claim an elusive first flag in 2026.

GWS has ended their previous seasons of promise in despair, including last year when its hopes were vanquished in a crushing 107-88 home defeat to Hawthorn in an elimination final.

In 2024 they went out in straight sets, after losing a preliminary final to Collingwood the season before.

But although the club has struggled to make it work at the business end of a season, Greene is not concerned.

"I'm confident we can compete this year so I don't sit there worrying too much about if we do or don't," Greene said as the Giants returned to pre-season training on Monday.

"You want to be playing deep into finals and trying to win a premiership. That's what I want to do."

Learn More 32:34

This pre-season hasn't started the way the Giants would have hoped, with Jesse Hogan (foot), Josh Kelly (hip), Darcy Jones (ACL) and Brent Daniels (abdominal) all injured.

Kelly is expected to miss most of the 2026 season, while 2024 Coleman Medallist Hogan and small forward Daniels are planning returns after Christmas.

Fellow small forward Darcy Jones is also on the mend after a knee reconstruction, having ruptured his ACL in the elimination final against the Hawks.

Club great Callan Ward has also retired, moving into a new role with GWS.

Callan Ward announces his retirement to Greater Western Sydney players and staff at Giants HQ on August 4, 2025. Picture: Brett Costello

Despite injuries and retirements, Greene remains confident the Giants can hit their straps by the time they play the Hawks in Opening Round on March 7.

"We've got a lot of work to do. I want to make sure I nail pre-season and get my body feeling ready and primed for a big season," Greene said.

"Some guys may change or learn new positions.

"There's not much in terms of game plan that's changed, but we'll certainly make little tweaks, and everyone's trying to get better."

GWS has also welcomed its 2021 premiership-winning recruit Clayton Oliver to camp, after the midfielder was traded from the Demons for a future third-round draft pick.

The 28-year-old has been below his best for the past two seasons as he managed off-field challenges.

But despite this, Greene is already impressed.

"He's (Oliver) turned up in unbelievable nick," he said.

"I'm really looking forward to seeing what he can bring to our team and midfield.

"The guy has been there, done that, and been one of the better players in the competition."