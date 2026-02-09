(L-R) Marcus Bontempelli, Toby Greene, Caleb Serong, Bailey Smith. Pictures: AFL Photos

CALEB Serong or Bailey Smith – who's top of the pecking order?

When it comes to the all-important guernsey numbers for next Saturday's AAMI AFL Origin, competition has been fierce.

Given the selected teams contain the best of the best, there's an overrepresentation of players who occupy single-digit jumpers for their regular clubs, which are traditionally reserved for the stars.

A rule has been instigated: if multiple players request the same number, the deciding factor is number of AFL games played.

For Fremantle midfielder Serong (No.3), that's 127 matches.

Geelong's Smith? An agonising 126 matches.

Bailey Smith looks on during the 2025 Toyota AFL Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

Serong takes the No.3 for the Vics, with Smith bumped out to 33 (although he did put in an overly optimistic back-up request for No.0).

Nick Daicos already publicly ceded the No.35 to Cats champion Patrick Dangerfield when the Collingwood superstar was selected back in November – saying "I think Danger deserves it" at his press conference – and has instead opted for the creative No.8 (3 + 5 = 8).

Victoria's Nick Daicos and Western Australia's Aaron Naughton ahead of 2026 AAMI AFL Origin. Picture: AFL Photos

Jack Sinclair also had to make way for Dangerfield, mixing up the mathematical equation to end up with No.2 (5 – 3 = 2).

Toby Greene and Marcus Bontempelli have had their fair share of battles over the years, and the Victorian and Western Bulldogs skipper has triumphed in the fight for No.4, with Greater Western Sydney captain Greene shifting to No.1.

Shai Bolton and Bradley Hill have swapped numbers, although Hill has worn the No.10 in the past.

Shai Bolton after being confirmed as a Western Australia player for 2026 AAMI Origin. Picture: AFL Photos

Noah Anderson has somehow won the race for No.15, despite having played fewer games than Blake Hardwick, while there's been some serious swapping at the top end of Western Australia, with Jaegar O'Meara (No.1), Chad Warner (No.5) and Luke Jackson (No.2, ceding the No.9 to state skipper Patrick Cripps) have all moved around.

And in a nod to their own origins, West Coast pair Jake Waterman (No.45) and Liam Baker (No.48) have reverted to their first AFL numbers.

VICTORIA

ORIGIN NUMBER PLAYER REGULAR NUMBER

1

Toby Greene

4

2

Jack Sinclair

35

3

Caleb Serong

3

4

Marcus Bontempelli

4

6

Hugh McCluggage

6

7

Zach Merrett

7

8

Nick Daicos

35

9

Zak Butters

9

10

Sam Darcy

10

11

Max Gawn

11

12

Lachie Ash

7

13

Blake Hardwick

15

14

Max Holmes

9

15

Noah Anderson

15

18

Matt Rowell

18

19

Jack Gunston

19

20

Ed Richards

20

23

Jacob Weitering

23

24

Josh Battle

24

25

Sam Collins

25

33

Bailey Smith

3

34

Ben King

34

35

Patrick Dangerfield

35

38

Tristan Xerri

38

44

Tom Stewart

44
Victoria's Jeremy Cameron ahead of 2026 AAMI AFL Origin. Picture: AFL Photos

WESTERN AUSTRALIA

ORIGIN NUMBER PLAYER REGULAR NUMBER

1

Jaegar O'Meara

2

2

Luke Jackson

9

3

Stephen Coniglio

3

4

Callum Ah Chee

4

5

Chad Warner

1

6

Jordan Clark

6

7

Rory Lobb

7

8

Shai Bolton

10

9

Patrick Cripps

9

10

Bradley Hill

8

14

Darcy Cameron

14

15

Sam Taylor

15

17

Lawson Humphries

17

19

Mitch Georgiades

19

21

Jesse Hogan

23

23

Charlie Cameron

23

24

Trent Rivers

24

27

Wil Powell

27

33

Aaron Naughton

33

35

Nathan Broad

35

36

Kozzy Pickett

36

37

Tom Barrass

37

44

Tim English

44

45

Jake Waterman

2

48

Liam Baker

3
Western Australia's Patrick Cripps ahead of 2026 AAMI AFL Origin. Picture: AFL Photos