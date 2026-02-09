The guernsey numbers for Victoria and Western Australia in AFL Origin have been revealed

(L-R) Marcus Bontempelli, Toby Greene, Caleb Serong, Bailey Smith. Pictures: AFL Photos

CALEB Serong or Bailey Smith – who's top of the pecking order?

When it comes to the all-important guernsey numbers for next Saturday's AAMI AFL Origin, competition has been fierce.

Given the selected teams contain the best of the best, there's an overrepresentation of players who occupy single-digit jumpers for their regular clubs, which are traditionally reserved for the stars.

A rule has been instigated: if multiple players request the same number, the deciding factor is number of AFL games played.

For Fremantle midfielder Serong (No.3), that's 127 matches.

Geelong's Smith? An agonising 126 matches.

Bailey Smith looks on during the 2025 Toyota AFL Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

Serong takes the No.3 for the Vics, with Smith bumped out to 33 (although he did put in an overly optimistic back-up request for No.0).

Nick Daicos already publicly ceded the No.35 to Cats champion Patrick Dangerfield when the Collingwood superstar was selected back in November – saying "I think Danger deserves it" at his press conference – and has instead opted for the creative No.8 (3 + 5 = 8).

Victoria's Nick Daicos and Western Australia's Aaron Naughton ahead of 2026 AAMI AFL Origin. Picture: AFL Photos

Jack Sinclair also had to make way for Dangerfield, mixing up the mathematical equation to end up with No.2 (5 – 3 = 2).

Toby Greene and Marcus Bontempelli have had their fair share of battles over the years, and the Victorian and Western Bulldogs skipper has triumphed in the fight for No.4, with Greater Western Sydney captain Greene shifting to No.1.

Shai Bolton and Bradley Hill have swapped numbers, although Hill has worn the No.10 in the past.

Shai Bolton after being confirmed as a Western Australia player for 2026 AAMI Origin. Picture: AFL Photos

Noah Anderson has somehow won the race for No.15, despite having played fewer games than Blake Hardwick, while there's been some serious swapping at the top end of Western Australia, with Jaegar O'Meara (No.1), Chad Warner (No.5) and Luke Jackson (No.2, ceding the No.9 to state skipper Patrick Cripps) have all moved around.

And in a nod to their own origins, West Coast pair Jake Waterman (No.45) and Liam Baker (No.48) have reverted to their first AFL numbers.

VICTORIA

ORIGIN NUMBER PLAYER REGULAR NUMBER 1 Toby Greene 4 2 Jack Sinclair 35 3 Caleb Serong 3 4 Marcus Bontempelli 4 6 Hugh McCluggage 6 7 Zach Merrett 7 8 Nick Daicos 35 9 Zak Butters 9 10 Sam Darcy 10 11 Max Gawn 11 12 Lachie Ash 7 13 Blake Hardwick 15 14 Max Holmes 9 15 Noah Anderson 15 18 Matt Rowell 18 19 Jack Gunston 19 20 Ed Richards 20 23 Jacob Weitering 23 24 Josh Battle 24 25 Sam Collins 25 33 Bailey Smith 3 34 Ben King 34 35 Patrick Dangerfield 35 38 Tristan Xerri 38 44 Tom Stewart 44

Victoria's Jeremy Cameron ahead of 2026 AAMI AFL Origin. Picture: AFL Photos

WESTERN AUSTRALIA

ORIGIN NUMBER PLAYER REGULAR NUMBER 1 Jaegar O'Meara 2 2 Luke Jackson 9 3 Stephen Coniglio 3 4 Callum Ah Chee 4 5 Chad Warner 1 6 Jordan Clark 6 7 Rory Lobb 7 8 Shai Bolton 10 9 Patrick Cripps 9 10 Bradley Hill 8 14 Darcy Cameron 14 15 Sam Taylor 15 17 Lawson Humphries 17 19 Mitch Georgiades 19 21 Jesse Hogan 23 23 Charlie Cameron 23 24 Trent Rivers 24 27 Wil Powell 27 33 Aaron Naughton 33 35 Nathan Broad 35 36 Kozzy Pickett 36 37 Tom Barrass 37 44 Tim English 44 45 Jake Waterman 2 48 Liam Baker 3