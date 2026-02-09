Ivan Soldo has been ruled out for the 2026 campaign in a cruel blow for the Power ruck

Ivan Soldo during the round six match between Collingwood and Port Adelaide at the MCG, April 20, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide ruck Ivan Soldo will miss the 2026 season after rupturing his right anterior cruciate ligament at training on Monday.

Soldo, 29, is set for surgery after the cruel blow just over a month out from the start of the Power's season.

"It's such unfortunate news for Ivan," Port's head of medical services Tim O'Leary said.

"He is such a professional and hard-working athlete, so we are really disappointed for him, and we will support him to get through this next stage.

"Ivan sustained the same injury in his left knee in 2020, so he certainly knows what it takes to attack his rehab and return to the top level."

Soldo was traded to the Power from Richmond at the end of the 2023 season.

Ivan Soldo and Zach Reid compete for the ball during the R3 match between Port Adelaide and Essendon at Marvel Stadium on March 27, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The 204cm ruck has struggled to claim a spot at Port, playing just nine games across the past two seasons.

The Power begin their 2026 campaign with a clash against North Melbourne on March 15.