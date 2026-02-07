Check out the 16 players still trialling for an AFL chance in 2026

Flynn Perez in action during North Melbourne's clash with Hawthorn in round 19, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

FORMER Roo Flynn Perez is well-placed to land back in the AFL during the pre-season supplemental selection period (SSP) as players fight for the final places on lists.

Perez, who played 24 games for North Melbourne between 2020 and 2023, has impressed during training and match sim with Hawthorn.

The Hawks have Ethan Stanley and Jack Riding also trialling for a spot, with the SSP deadline moved back to March 2.

Perez has also caught the interest of rival clubs, having enjoyed two strong seasons with Sturt in the SANFL.



"This guy has been out of the AFL system for two years, went to Sturt in the SANFL, has trained since early December and been super impressive, really, really impressive," AFL.com.au's Josh Gabelich said.

"They've got two spots there, they're not committed to using both spots but I think he's favoured to get a lifeline at AFL level. Other clubs have been out there looking at him. It's been a fascinating watch.

Learn More 26:20

"It's intriguing that during this period other clubs have been just keeping tabs on him and asking about him.

"I think he lands back on an AFL list, whether it's at Hawthorn, North Melbourne, maybe Adelaide pivot again."

As revealed by AFL.com.au's Cal Twomey, Tom McGuane's training stint at Adelaide came to an end this week.

Former Sydney defender Zac Foot is still training with the Crows.

Learn More 21:47

Elijah Hollands is a strong chance to earn another chance at Carlton, while Twomey said small forward Chris Scerri is in the "box seat" to sign with Fremantle.

Like the Hawks, Port Adelaide has two open list spots, with Jaidyn Stephenson among four players training with the Power.

"I think Balyn O'Brien is a good chance if they do add at least one on, a medium defender who has impressed," Twomey said.

"I think other clubs would look at him as a mid-season pick as well."

Players training for an SSP spot

Adelaide: Zac Foot*

Carlton: Elijah Hollands, Will White*

Fremantle: Chris Scerri*

Hawthorn: Jack Riding, Flynn Perez, Ethan Stanley**

North Melbourne: Zac Becker, Tom Blamires*

Port Adelaide: Ted Clohesy, Balyn O'Brien, Jaidyn Stephenson, Mitchell Zadow**

Richmond: Thomas Burton, Marcus Krasnadamskis*

St Kilda: Blake Chambers*

* one spot available

** two spots available