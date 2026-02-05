AFL.com.au's Cal Twomey, Damian Barrett, Josh Gabelich and Nat Edwards. Pictures: AFL Photos

GET READY, footy fans - AFL Daily returns on Monday for another huge year.

Football's best daily podcast is back bigger and better than ever, continuing to set the agenda on the game's biggest stories - on and off the field.

The AFL Daily podcast will dive head first into footy's hottest topics every weekday, bringing you all the latest news and views, talking points and expert analysis.

The weekly AFL Daily Round Table is also back, with the team coming together to delve a little deeper - sometimes into footy, sometimes into the unexpected...

Experienced commentator and host Joel Peterson joins the team this season, replacing AFL Daily regular Sarah Olle as she takes some well-deserved time with her family after welcoming her little one into the world.

Leading newsbreakers Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge will also feature in 2026, alongside all your AFL Daily favourites, including Nat Edwards, Josh Gabelich, Nathan Schmook, Michael Whiting and AFL.com.au's chief football correspondent Damian Barrett.

And there's more to come. We've got some exciting updates to reveal as the season draws closer, allowing you to consume your favourite footy podcast in more ways than ever before.

Make sure you don't miss a minute of footy's best news podcast in 2026! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify or Apple Podcasts