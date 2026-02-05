Josh Weddle and Hawthorn have opened talks on a new contract, amid Essendon's massive interest in the out-of-contract star

Josh Weddle celebrates a goal during the match between the Western Bulldogs and Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium in round 13, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

HAWTHORN has started talks with Josh Weddle on a new deal, with hopes it could be locked away before the start of the season.

Weddle is the Hawks' key signing priority this year as he comes to the end of his contract amid huge interest from Essendon.

The Bombers lobbed an enormous $10 million and seven-year contract offer to Weddle at the end of last year's trade period, following tense negotiations between both clubs on the Zach Merrett failed trade.

Josh Weddle marks during the round one match between Hawthorn and Essendon at the MCG, March 14, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

But AFL.com.au understands talks are underway on a new deal at Hawthorn for the exciting 21-year-old, with the versatile defender keen to remain at the Hawks.

A four-year deal for Weddle would take him through to free agency at the end of 2029.

The Hawks signed co-captain Jai Newcombe, rising star Nick Watson and young gun Connor Macdonald last year to new deals before they reached their contract season in 2026, with Weddle the big remaining signature this year.

The former No.16 draft pick, who arrived at the club after the Hawks traded up the board to land him in 2022, has played 60 games for Hawthorn and quickly developed into a weapon for coach Sam Mitchell.

Essendon's offer was the biggest in the club's history and one of the most lucrative seen in the game as the Bombers took on an aggressive approach following a hectic trade window.