JUST how will Chris Scott juggle the abundance of riches in Victoria's midfield?
And with a plethora of scoring power – both tall and small – who gets first-choice billing in Dean Cox's West Australian side?
The final round of inclusions for next week's AAMI AFL Origin clash has been announced, with Geelong star Bailey Smith headlining the Victorian inclusions.
North Melbourne ruck gun Tristan Xerri, Gold Coast key defender Sam Collins and Hawthorn veteran Jack Gunston are joining Smith in the Big V, while Western Australia's final group of inclusions were announced on Tuesday evening.
Noah Anderson and Caleb Serong polled 25 Brownlow votes apiece last year, but may not even crack the starting 18 for Victoria, alongside Essendon champion Zach Merrett.
Livewire Port Adelaide star Zak Butters might need to be redeployed to a half-forward flank, with Patrick Dangerfield as a full-time forward.
With some doubt over Jeremy Cameron's availability (broken arm), Gunston would come into the starting 18 if needed.
When it comes to Western Australia, AFL.com.au has opted for Charlie Cameron and Kozzy Pickett as the starting small forwards, with Shai Bolton forced to cool his heels on the bench.
Speedster Jordan Clark can line up on the wing if required, while we've opted for Liam Baker at half-back, although the new West Coast co-captain can play across all three lines.
The tall timber of Jesse Hogan, Aaron Naughton and Luke Jackson (playing as a pure forward, given the presence of rucks Darcy Cameron and Tim English) will be hard to stop in full flight, with Mitch Georgiades and Jake Waterman waiting in the wings.
HOW THE SQUADS COULD LINE UP
Victoria
FB: Jacob Weitering, Josh Battle, Blake Hardwick
HB: Jack Sinclair, Tom Stewart, Max Holmes
C: Hugh McCluggage, Nick Daicos, Bailey Smith
HF: Ed Richards, Jeremy Cameron, Zak Butters
FF: Toby Greene, Sam Darcy, Patrick Dangerfield
Foll: Max Gawn, Marcus Bontempelli, Matt Rowell
Int: Noah Anderson, Jack Gunston, Lachie Ash, Zach Merrett, Caleb Serong, Tristan Xerri, Sam Collins
Western Australia
FB: Nathan Broad, Sam Taylor, Tom Barrass
HB: Lawson Humphries, Rory Lobb, Liam Baker
C: Jordan Clark, Chad Warner, Bradley Hill
HF: Kozzy Pickett, Jesse Hogan, Callum Ah Chee
FF: Luke Jackson, Aaron Naughton, Charlie Cameron
Foll: Darcy Cameron, Paddy Cripps, Stephen Coniglio
Int: Jaeger O'Meara, Mitch Georgiades, Shai Bolton, Trent Rivers, Jake Waterman, Wil Powell