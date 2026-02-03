Victoria has finalised its squad for the AAMI AFL Origin match on February 14

Marcus Bontempelli and Patrick Cripps will captain Victoria and WA in the 2026 AAMI AFL Origin game. Picture: AFL Photos

JUST how will Chris Scott juggle the abundance of riches in Victoria's midfield?

And with a plethora of scoring power – both tall and small – who gets first-choice billing in Dean Cox's West Australian side?

The final round of inclusions for next week's AAMI AFL Origin clash has been announced, with Geelong star Bailey Smith headlining the Victorian inclusions.

North Melbourne ruck gun Tristan Xerri, Gold Coast key defender Sam Collins and Hawthorn veteran Jack Gunston are joining Smith in the Big V, while Western Australia's final group of inclusions were announced on Tuesday evening.

Noah Anderson and Caleb Serong polled 25 Brownlow votes apiece last year, but may not even crack the starting 18 for Victoria, alongside Essendon champion Zach Merrett.

Livewire Port Adelaide star Zak Butters might need to be redeployed to a half-forward flank, with Patrick Dangerfield as a full-time forward.

Patrick Dangerfield and Bailey Smith celebrate Geelong's win over Hawthorn in the 2025 preliminary final. Picture: AFL Photos

With some doubt over Jeremy Cameron's availability (broken arm), Gunston would come into the starting 18 if needed.

When it comes to Western Australia, AFL.com.au has opted for Charlie Cameron and Kozzy Pickett as the starting small forwards, with Shai Bolton forced to cool his heels on the bench.

Speedster Jordan Clark can line up on the wing if required, while we've opted for Liam Baker at half-back, although the new West Coast co-captain can play across all three lines.

The tall timber of Jesse Hogan, Aaron Naughton and Luke Jackson (playing as a pure forward, given the presence of rucks Darcy Cameron and Tim English) will be hard to stop in full flight, with Mitch Georgiades and Jake Waterman waiting in the wings.

HOW THE SQUADS COULD LINE UP

Victoria

FB: Jacob Weitering, Josh Battle, Blake Hardwick

HB: Jack Sinclair, Tom Stewart, Max Holmes

C: Hugh McCluggage, Nick Daicos, Bailey Smith

HF: Ed Richards, Jeremy Cameron, Zak Butters

FF: Toby Greene, Sam Darcy, Patrick Dangerfield

Foll: Max Gawn, Marcus Bontempelli, Matt Rowell

Int: Noah Anderson, Jack Gunston, Lachie Ash, Zach Merrett, Caleb Serong, Tristan Xerri, Sam Collins

Western Australia

FB: Nathan Broad, Sam Taylor, Tom Barrass

HB: Lawson Humphries, Rory Lobb, Liam Baker

C: Jordan Clark, Chad Warner, Bradley Hill

HF: Kozzy Pickett, Jesse Hogan, Callum Ah Chee

FF: Luke Jackson, Aaron Naughton, Charlie Cameron

Foll: Darcy Cameron, Paddy Cripps, Stephen Coniglio

Int: Jaeger O'Meara, Mitch Georgiades, Shai Bolton, Trent Rivers, Jake Waterman, Wil Powell