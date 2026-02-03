Western Australia has completed its 25-player squad to face Victoria

Jake Waterman celebrates a goal for West Coast against Fremantle in R6, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast forward Jake Waterman will return to the big stage for the first time in nine months in AAMI AFL Origin on February 14.

Waterman, who earned All-Australian honours in 2024 after a breakout 53-goal season, has been sidelined since last May due to a serious shoulder injury.

The 27-year-old is one of five new additions to Western Australia's squad to play Victoria for the return of Origin at Optus Stadium.

Western Bulldogs ruck Tim English, Richmond defender Nathan Broad and veteran pair Stephen Coniglio and Jaeger O'Meara have also been added to the WA squad.

Waterman's new Eagles teammate, Brisbane premiership defender Brandon Starcevich, has been withdrawn from the WA squad as he continues his recovery from a recent knee injury.

Waterman will follow in the footsteps of his father Chris, who represented WA in Origin battles in the 1990s.

Chris Waterman celebrates West Coast's 1992 premiership win. Picture: AFL Photos

Fremantle's footy boss Joe Brierty has also been added to WA's coaching group to support head coach Dean Cox and assistants Justin Longmuir and Nathan van Berlo.

The match at Perth's Optus Stadium has already sold out, with a crowd of around 60,000 expected.

Western Australia: Callum Ah Chee, Liam Baker, Tom Barrass, Shai Bolton, Nathan Broad, Charlie Cameron, Darcy Cameron, Jordan Clark, Stephen Coniglio, Patrick Cripps, Tim English, Mitch Georgiades, Bradley Hill, Jesse Hogan, Lawson Humphries, Luke Jackson, Rory Lobb, Aaron Naughton, Jaeger O'Meara, Kysaiah Pickett, Wil Powell, Trent Rivers, Sam Taylor, Chad Warner, Jake Waterman

Victoria: Lachie Ash, Noah Anderson, Josh Battle, Marcus Bontempelli, Zak Butters, Jeremy Cameron, Nick Daicos, Patrick Dangerfield, Sam Darcy, Max Gawn, Toby Greene, Blake Hardwick, Max Holmes, Hugh McCluggage, Zach Merrett, Ed Richards, Matt Rowell, Caleb Serong, Jack Sinclair, Tom Stewart, Jacob Weitering (more to be announced)