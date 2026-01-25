Here's everything you need to know ahead of the 2026 AAMI AFL Origin game

Marcus Bontempelli and Patrick Cripps will captain Victoria and WA in the 2026 AAMI AFL Origin game. Picture: AFL Photos

OUR ULTIMATE guide brings you everything you need to know ahead of the 2026 AAMI AFL Origin game between Western Australia and Victoria.

When is it?

State-based rivalries resume for the first time in nearly 25 years when Western Australia takes on Victoria at Optus Stadium in Perth on Saturday, February 14.

Featuring some of the best players in the competition, the match will start at 4.40pm local time (7.40pm AEDT).

How to watch?

The 2026 AAMI AFL Origin game will be broadcast on Channel 7 and Fox Sports, as well as 7Plus and Kayo streaming platforms.

Marcus Bontempelli and Victoria Chair of Selectors Garry Lyon during a State of Origin media opportunity at Marvel Stadium on November 14, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

How to attend

Tickets to the blockbuster clash have already sold out, with excitement for state representative footy at an all-time high as fans prepare to pack Optus Stadium for the game.

Should any more tickets become available, they will be released via Ticketmaster and communicated via AFL channels.

AFL CEO Andrew Dillon said the sell-out demonstrates the passion fans hold for one of football's most iconic traditions.

"Origin is one of the great traditions of our game, and this sell-out showcases how Origin inspires state pride and how deeply it resonates amongst players and fans alike," he said.

Who is playing?

Some of the biggest names in the game will take the field, with the likes of Western Bulldogs superstar Marcus Bontempelli, Collingwood gun Nick Daicos and Geelong spearhead Jeremy Cameron pulling on the Big V.

Carlton skipper Patrick Cripps headlines WA's side, with Sydney star Chad Warner and gun Giants defender Sam Taylor joining him.

Check out the squads below, with more players to be announced in the lead up to the game.

VICTORIA*

Lachie Ash

Noah Anderson

Josh Battle

Marcus Bontempelli

Zak Butters

Jeremy Cameron

Nick Daicos

Patrick Dangerfield

Sam Darcy

Max Gawn

Toby Greene

Blake Hardwick

Max Holmes

Hugh McCluggage

Zach Merrett

Ed Richards

Matt Rowell

Caleb Serong

Jack Sinclair

Tom Stewart

Jacob Weitering

Victoria's Nick Daicos and Western Australia's Aaron Naughton ahead of 2026 AAMI AFL Origin. Picture: AFL Photos

WESTERN AUSTRALIA*

Callum Ah Chee

Liam Baker

Tom Barrass

Shai Bolton

Charlie Cameron

Darcy Cameron

Jordan Clark

Patrick Cripps

Mitch Georgiades

Bradley Hill

Jesse Hogan

Lawson Humphries

Luke Jackson

Rory Lobb

Aaron Naughton

Kysaiah Pickett

Wil Powell

Trent Rivers

Brandon Starcevich

Sam Taylor

Chad Warner

*more to be announced

Western Australia's Patrick Cripps and Aaron Naughton ahead of 2026 AAMI AFL Origin. Picture: AFL Photos

Who is coaching?

Two-time Geelong premiership mentor Chris Scott will lead Victoria, while current Sydney coach Dean Cox will be Western Australia's leader.

While Scott spent his entire playing career in Brisbane, he was born and raised in Victoria and has been at the helm of the Cats since 2011.

Chris Scott after a media conference following his appointment as Victoria coach for the 2026 AAMI AFL Origin game. Picture: AFL Photos

One of WA's greatest ever players, Cox earned six All-Australian blazers as well as a premiership across his 290 games at West Coast, while he also played against Victoria for the Dream Team in the 2008 Hall of Fame game.

Fremantle coach Justin Longmuir and Adelaide assistant Nathan van Berlo will also be in Cox's coaching group as assistants, while Hawthorn coach Sam Mitchell and Gold Coast assistant Shaun Grigg will support Scott with the Vics.

Dean Cox poses for a photo after being named Western Australia's 2026 State of Origin coach on October 21, 2025. Picture: Phil Hillyard

The guernseys

The Big V and Sandgroper jumpers return for the first time in a long time for AFL Origin.

WA's guernsey features the traditional black swan on a gold jumper, while Victoria's guernsey has the iconic white 'V' on a navy blue base.

Victoria's Jeremy Cameron and Western Australia's Tom Barrass ahead of 2026 AAMI AFL Origin. Picture: AFL Photos

The history of AFL Origin

Origin was last played in 1999, when Victoria thrashed South Australia, while the 'Big V' also featured against composite sides in the 2008 Hall of Fame tribute match and 2020 bushfire relief match.

WA and Victoria have not played each other since 1992.

Learn More 11:45

AFL CEO Andrew Dillon said other states will have the opportunity to play Origin in future, but it made sense for WA to host Victoria in the re-launch, given they contested the inaugural fixture in 1977.

What the game means

Like other representative football, the return of Origin has long been discussed and with a small gap in the hectic pre-season schedule, the state-based rivalry returns.

The mid-February time slot mirrors the game between the Indigenous All Stars and Fremantle last year, which drew a crowd of more than 37,000 to Optus Stadium.

Learn More 03:29

"It was earlier in (2025) when we had all the club captains, and I was lucky enough to sit next to Patrick Cripps and we talked about it," AFL CEO Andrew Dillon said.

"I could see how much it meant to him if that opportunity could happen.

"Like the All Stars game ... when the players buy in, the clubs buy in and then the fans buy in. We're really looking forward to it."

What the players have to say

"Growing up I dreamt of playing footy, winning premierships and representing Victoria, so when Chris gave me a call to be a part of the return of Origin, I jumped at the opportunity to finally pull on the Big V. (Selector) Garry (Lyon), Chris and the wider coaching team are pulling together a great squad that epitomises what Victorian football is all about, we have a great mix of experience and youth, and no doubt everyone involved is looking forward seeing the Big V and Black Swan return in Perth next year." - Patrick Dangerfield (Victoria)

"That's why I want to treat it the right way, because it doesn't matter who you support in the AFL, it will bring the whole state together. A lot of people have asked, 'How serious you got to take it?' I'm going to take it like a normal game, because I just think the pride to represent your state and bring a state together is special." - Patrick Cripps (Western Australia)

Western Australia's Patrick Cripps ahead of 2026 AAMI AFL Origin. Picture: AFL Photos

"The players have been wanting this for a while. Probably for the last five or six years in AFLPA catch-ups it's been a topic that's been brought up by the players in particular. The fact that the AFL jumped on board and we've been able to get it up and going, it's our turn now to give it a genuine crack. I would be playing a practice game on that day, no matter what, I dare say. To get to do it in front of 50,000 over there at Optus Stadium, it's pretty special." - Max Gawn (Victoria)

Max Gawn poses during the AAMI Origin media opportunity at Whitten Oval on December 11, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"We want to go out all guns blazing, so I'm super excited to play. It's going to be bragging rights, and they'll want to win. But so do we, so it should be good competition. They're coming to our home turf, so we'll see how we go." - Shai Bolton (Western Australia)

"It's a huge honour to play for Victoria. We want to do them proud. We want to get the win. You're also two weeks out from starting your own season, so I don't think anyone will be running around at half speed. I think it's going to be quite full-on. I think it will be full noise." - Nick Daicos (Victoria)

Victoria's Nick Daicos ahead of 2026 AAMI AFL Origin. Picture: AFL Photos

"The way it works out, I'm missing out on an intra-club, so (Origin) is a pretty big hitout to prepare for an AFL season. I want to prepare to play my best for West Coast, and if that's having a red-hot crack, I'm sure the other boys are thinking the same thing. But also just the excitement about playing for WA again. Even in the group chat, there's been a couple of messages talking about getting a win and that excited me a bit. I think the boys will be going full noise." - Liam Baker (Western Australia)

Shai Bolton and Liam Baker pose during an AFL State of Origin Western Australia media opportunity at Optus Stadium on December 11, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"It is huge. Coming into the AFL when I was young, I hadn't seen much of it [State of Origin football]; I didn’t play much [representative] junior football and then as you transition into AFL footy you hear more about it and watch the tapes and see the players that played for Victoria in the past. There haven't been many games in my lifetime, but it's exciting that one isn't far away." - Jeremy Cameron (Victoria)

Victoria's Jeremy Cameron ahead of 2026 AAMI AFL Origin. Picture: AFL Photos

"I think that's the best part about it and there's going to be a massive sense of pride, and we'll be playing for a little bit more. Having that date locked in for February, we can really train and work around that point, so I'll definitely be training and preparing for that game and doing everything I can to make sure my body's 100 per cent. I want to be having a red-hot crack and I'm sure all the other boys are too." - Chad Warner (Western Australia)

"Truly it is such an honour to represent WA. Just having the colours on feels special and feels nostalgic. Hopefully we can go out there and champion a state that loves football and embraces football. To be able to play with blokes that have worn the black duck and represented Western Australia with blokes I've admired from other teams for a number of years. It is an honour." - Tom Barrass (Western Australia)

Western Australia's Tom Barrass ahead of 2026 AAMI AFL Origin. Picture: AFL Photos

"It's such a surreal opportunity to represent Victoria. I don't think it will feel real until I actually get the jumper and run out there and see who you're playing with." - Noah Anderson (Victoria)