Patrick Cripps and Marcus Bontempelli pose during an Origin media opportunity at Optus Stadium on February 13, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S special edition of AFL Daily, star journalists Nathan Schmook and Sarah Black look ahead to what promises to be a blockbuster AAMI AFL Origin clash.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- The return of Origin has created plenty of excitement in Perth

- Why both teams feel a "sense of responsibility" to perform

- Chris Scott takes "the edge off" conversations around meeting opposition players in camp

- Marcus Bontempelli and Toby Greene bury the hatchet after a long-running feud

- Has the WA midfield been disrespected against a star-studded Victorian line-up?

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify or Apple Podcasts